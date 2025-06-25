When Magic Johnson Blamed Leaving Lakers Job on Rob Pelinka’s Backstabbing

In February 2017, Magic Johnson made a high-profile return to the Los Angeles Lakers, not as a player, but as the President of Basketball Operations. For a franchise legend, expectations were sky-high. He was seen as the man who could steer the Lakers back to relevance.

But just two years later, in April 2019, he shocked everyone by stepping down from his role in a move that seemed abrupt and unexpected at the time. What followed was even more surprising. Magic laid out exactly what happened and who he believed was to blame during an appearance on First Take in May 2019.

When he first sat down with Jeanie Buss to discuss the job, Magic laid out two conditions. First, he wouldn’t give up his business ventures. Those were his main source of income, and he couldn’t walk away from them. Second, he asked if he’d have full power to make basketball decisions. Jeanie agreed to both.

Magic was then introduced to Rob Pelinka by Buss, and for a while, things looked promising. In the first year, Magic got heavily involved, working on trades, managing cap space, scouting talent, and building a vision for the Lakers. Progress was slow, but signs of improvement were there. Then the whispers began.

Word started to reach Magic that Pelinka was saying things behind his back. “I start hearing, ‘Magic, you’re not working hard enough. Magic’s not in the office. So, people around the Lakers’ office was telling me Rob was saying things,” Magic said.

The situation escalated when people from Magic’s circle outside of basketball started calling him about Pelinka talking behind his back. These weren’t just isolated stories. The rumors were becoming common knowledge. It was clear to Magic that his reputation was being quietly undermined by someone he had chosen to trust.

Then came the final straw. Magic felt strongly that coach Luke Walton wasn’t the right fit and told the organization he should be fired. He gave them his reasons, made a clear case, and expected action. But the Lakers brought Tim Harris into the next meeting. “Tim…he wanted to keep him because he was friends with Luke,” Magic stated.

That moment exposed a power struggle Magic hadn’t signed up for. He thought he was answerable only to Jeanie Buss. Instead, decisions were now being influenced by others. He felt boxed in, disrespected, and out of control.

So, Magic walked away. And when he did, he didn’t hold back. He said the backstabbing came from one person, Rob Pelinka. He acknowledged that other issues existed, too, but that betrayal was the one thing he couldn’t let go of. The job had stopped being fun. The energy was gone.

What stung even more was that Magic had planned to elevate Pelinka to his position down the line. He never intended to hold on to the role forever.