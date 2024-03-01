“You Think You Can Beat Kenny In A 3-Point Shootout?”: Shaquille O’Neal Congratulates His Daughter Me’Arah For Becoming A McDonald’s All-American

The latest episode of Inside the NBA saw Shaquille O’Neal bring his daughter Me’arah O’Neal along with him. In a light-hearted episode for the viewers at home, the Los Angeles Lakers legend decided to bring his daughter along to honor her and present her with her new McDonald’s All-American jersey. And before you know it, Shaq’s daughter went right at co-host Kenny for a shootout.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal congratulated his daughter Me’arah O’Neal for her decision to join the Florida Gators as she takes the next step in her basketball journey. As opposed to popular belief, many thought Me’arah would go on to join LSU and follow in her father’s footsteps.

Instead, she wanted to make her own legacy rather than live in her father’s shadow. The four-time NBA champion along with Kenny Smith went on to congratulate her for making the 2024 McDonald’s All-American team as well.

Advertisement

Making the McDonald’s All-American team’s roster is an honor reserved for amateur high school athletes based on their performances during their school years. Being an All-American is a stepping stone to the aspiration of playing professionally one day.

As Shaquille O’Neal kissed his daughter for committing to the Florida Gators, he then went on to reveal Me’arah’s jersey for the McDonald’s All-American team she was going to be a part of.

While Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith was hyping Me’arah in the background, Shaquille O’Neal saw it as a perfect opportunity to mess with his fellow NBA Hall of Famer and co-host as he asked his daughter if she could beat him in a three-point shootout.

“First, I’m so proud of you, I love you. And I wanna present you with this, All-American. Go ahead and check it out. 2024 McDonald’s All-American. Now you think you can beat Kenny in a 3-point shootout?”

Advertisement

She drained a three-pointer in the studio right from the top of the key as all co-hosts started hyping her jumper while Shaq hugged his daughter and also hopped like a kid on national television.

Me’arah attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California like her elder brother Shareef. She averaged 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game as a freshman and also helped her team to a 19-5 overall record while leading them to the state quarterfinals.

The Houston Rockets legend was clearly in no mood to have a shootout with anyone, let alone Shaq’s daughter, who had just been named to the 2024 McDonald’s All-American team. Me’arah, however, did not see any reason to let Smith off the hook, despite him being a 39.9% three-point shooter during his career.

On one hand, we have Kenny Smith, a two-time NBA champion, who made his living with his impeccable shooting skills. On the other hand, we have Me’arah O’Neal who, being the daughter of Shaquille O’Neal and an All-American is turning out to be quite a threat on the court.

If it were a shootout on the set right there and then, Me’arah may have a certain advantage, given she has been regularly playing competitively. But if the two were given some time to prepare for a shootout, there is a strong chance that The Jet may end up winning the contest by a landslide.

Shaquille O’Neal could not be more proud

Before Me’arah took in her father’s footsteps, Shaquille O’Neal’s two sons, Shareef O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal decided to add to their father’s legacy. Shareef O’Neal came out of high school as a four-star recruit as he made his way to college basketball.

Initially, the eldest son of the seven-footer joined UCLA. He then went on to transfer to LSU, where his father’s legacy started. But after that, Shareef saw little success as he only made it to the NBA’s G-League so far.

As for Shaqir O’Neal, he is a 6’8 forward currently playing for the Texas Southern Tigers. He is averaging 2.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and shooting 33% from the field for his 2023-24 season so far.

Me’arah O’Neal is the first of Shaquille O’Neal’s children to make the McDonald’s All-American team, ever. No wonder the four-time NBA champion could not wipe the grin off his face as a proud father on national television.