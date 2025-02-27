When Snoop Dogg Admitted Shaquille O’Neal Inspired Him, Compared 4-Time Champion to Magic Johnson

Shaquille O’Neal accomplished more than enough in the league to garner an incredibly loyal and vast fanbase. Snoop Dogg, a true West Coast legend from Long Beach, is one such fan who happens to be Shaq’s friend as well. His admiration for him however, extends far beyond the 4 corners of NBA hardwood.

Advertisement

Two years ago, when he made an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the Dogg Father talked about looking up to Shaq as his inspiration. Their respective careers started around the same time as Shaq joined the league in 1992 and Snoop’s first album ‘Doggystyle’ was released in 1993.

Shaq, upon his retirement, made it a point to breathe life into his second career, i.e, his investments and his commercials. He built his image as a marketing connoisseur, something Snoop draws great inspiration from.

He said, “I’m chasing Shaquille O’Neal right now. Shaq got so many mother****n commercials and businesses. This is my friend.” The Grammy-nominated rapper explained what he meant by ‘chasing’ Shaq.

“When I say I’m chasing, that’s for the right reasons. Nothing negative or hating. It’s just, I’m inspired by him,” said the rapper. Although Snoop is one of the most popular and likable celebrities on the planet, he believes there’s still so much he can learn from the big fella. He said that Shaq’s off-court presence is so relevant that people tend to forget who he was on the court, Snoop wants the same for himself.

He also wishes to take his skills outside of a recording studio and be successful as a businessman. Shaq isn’t the only Lakers legend as a point of reference for the owner of Death Row Records. He also talked highly of Magic Johnson’s business acumen, all while calling Shaq a ‘re-invention’ of Magic.

Credit needs to be given where it’s due given just how successful the iconic Lakers point guard has been off the court with his business dealing, building himself a billion dollar empire.

The Dogg Father can call Shaq for advice on starting and running a successful business venture anytime he wants. Since their friendship is so strong, the big fella will happily oblige. It will also allow Shaq to return the favor to Snoop for helping him three-peat.

Snoop Dogg helped Shaquille O’Neal three-peat

Shaq and the late, great Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to the last three-peat in the NBA over two decades ago. While everyone remembers the dominance of the best one-two-punch duo, Snoop’s contribution to the three-peat is a lesser-known fact.

Last year, when the West Coast legend celebrated his 53rd birthday, Shaq revealed what Snoop did back in ’02 to help the Lakers. He said, “Three-peat because of you, baby.” When Shaq and Kobe were gunning for their third consecutive title, Snoop released a song called “Purp & Yellow.”

The song was released right before the Finals and it became a hype anthem for the Lakers. The Lakers went on to sweep the New Jersey Nets to complete the three-peat. If the big fella says “Purp & Yellow” helped the Lakers beat the Nets, who are we to dispute that?