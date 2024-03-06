When was Anthony Davis Drafted and Other FAQs About Lakers Superstar’s Basketball Journey

Credits: Feb 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) hangs on the rim after a dunk past Detroit Pistons guard Troy Brown, Jr. in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis has evolved a lot since making his NBA debut. The 6 ft 10 center has 9 All-Star, 4x All-NBA First Team selections, and a championship on his resume in his 12-year-old career. Although, AD has a lot of hype around him now, let’s know how it was when he was coming to the league.

When was Anthony Davis Drafted?

After his lone season with the Kentucky Wildcats, Anthony Davis declared for the 2012 draft where he was selected as the #1 pick on June 28, 2012.

Which college did Anthony Davis go to?

During his senior year in high school, on August 13, 2010, Anthony Davis verbally committed to play for Kentucky University, choosing to play for the Wildcats over DePaul, Ohio State, and Syracuse.

In the 2011-2012 season, Davis dominated the college basketball circuit. Averaging 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 4.7 blocks. He led the Wildcats to an impressive 38-2 record including the NCAA National Championship win.

For his outstanding campaign, AD was rewarded with numerous awards – the Sporting News Men’s College Basketball Player of the Year, the Naismith College Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award, and the Associated Press College Basketball Player of the Year, among several others.

Which team drafted Anthony Davis?

As expected by several enthusiasts and pundits, the New Orleans Hornets selected Anthony Davis with their #1 pick of the 2012 draft.

How long did Anthony Davis play for the New Orleans Pelicans?

Anthony Davis represented the New Orleans franchise for seven seasons (one as the Hornets & six as the Pelicans). After averaging 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in his rookie campaign, the Brow improved consistently.

Over the next six seasons, the forward lodged 25.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. Apart from receiving All-Star nods in each of the six years, Davis also made three All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive Team selections.

What was Anthony Davis’ rookie contract?

Being the #1 pick of the 2012 draft, Davis signed a lucrative four-year, $23.2 million contract in his rookie season.

How much did Anthony Davis earn in his first year in the NBA?

With the virtue of signing a four-year, $23.2 million rookie contract, Anthony Davis earned $5,144,280 in his rookie year during the 2012-2013 campaign.