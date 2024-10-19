mobile app bar

Who is Courtney Williams’ Partner? Taking a Closer Look at Lynx Star’s Relationship

Shubham Singh
Published

N'Shya (L) and Courtney Williams (R).

Credits: USA Today Sports and IG/courtneywilliams10

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams is one of the best all-around players in the WNBA. Her incredible play has helped the Lynx become one of the league’s juggernauts. During Game 1 of the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty, she completed a four-point play which helped send the game to Overtime, ultimately resulting in the Minnesota Lynx’s win.

That clutch play is one of the main reasons the Lynx have been able to tie the series with the Liberty at 2 apiece. While Courtney Williams’ on-court heroics are well-known by now, her dating life has flown under the radar.

She is currently dating N’Shya, a real estate agent, who hails from the Carolinas, as per her Instagram account. The WNBA’s “Pride is Love” series gave fans a glimpse of Williams’ romantic life in a cinematic fashion. In the segment, the two were seen in each other’s embrace as they shared various intimate and heartwarming moments.

N’Shya lauds her partner for giving her all in the relationship despite her demanding basketball commitments. Meanwhile, Williams is appreciative of N’Shya’s understanding nature and her support amidst a grueling schedule. Here is a brief look at their relationship timeline. 

They show a lot of love to each other on Instagram

Williams and N’Shya have been seemingly dating each other for two years. Williams’ birthday falls on May 11 and this year, N’Syha uploaded a heart-warming reel on Instagram, wishing her a happy birthday. The initial parts of the post alluded to how they have been seeing each other for two years. N’Shya wrote,

Happy 30th birthday to my person!! My best friend, my lover, my protector and diary ❤️ the last two years with you have been amazing and I’m so honored to experience you. 30 is CRAZY and so fittin.. I’ve seen you grow so much in the last two years you 30 fasho!!

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shya (@n.shya)


The two clearly can’t get enough of each other. On July 29, Williams also wished her partner a happy birthday on her Instagram. She uploaded images and short clips of their intimate moments.

In the last slide of the post, she gave her the ultimate birthday wish as a group of dancers grooved on Sexxy Red’s “It’s My Birthday” track. While relaying their tribute to N’Shya Courtney referred to her as ‘Shy’, which seems to be in line with her nature.

N’Shya prefers staying away from the limelight

N’Shya is known for her reserved nature and shies away from the spotlight. She doesn’t post much about the games or the life she shares with the Lynx star. However, she has been regularly seen cheering from the stands when Williams takes the NBA hardwood. She was also spotted rooting for her girlfriend during the WNBA Finals between the Liberty and Lynx.

She must have been over the moon watching her partner drain multiple key shots to help Lynx’s championship cause. N’Shya’s support has been crucial in Williams’ life and they look inseparable. 

