Who is JJ Redick’s Wife? Everything We Know About His Sons and Family

After a 15-year career as one of the NBA’s deadliest sharpshooters, JJ Redick spent time in the media space when he hung his boots up in 2021. But now, he’s taken up a job in coaching, and during his time with the Lakers, he has had the unequivocal support of his wife, Chelsea Redick. Unlike her superstar husband, however, Chelsea prefers to stay out of the limelight.

How JJ met his wife Chelsea

JJ and Chelsea met during the early days of Redick’s tenure with the Orlando Magic. Chelsea was already working as a fitness instructor when they first interacted in 2008. Their relationship took off quickly, as the couple tied the knot just two years later.

JJ has been vocal about the immense support he has received from his wife throughout his basketball career. The former shooting guard also emphasized how much of a role Chelsea played in helping him mature, or in his words “Not allowing him to be a jerk.”

JJ Redick is a family man

Nearly 15 years after the couple tied the knot, they are still going strong. The Redick’s have two children together, with Knox born in 2014 and Kai born in 2016. The birth of their boys has only strengthened their marriage, with the pair now having more time to spend with them as their careers shift.

Redick is known to have an incredibly close relationship with his boys. Before he was signed by the Lakers, the 40-year-old actually began his coaching career with his son’s youth team. Playing a larger role in his children’s lives hasn’t taken Redick’s attention away from Chelsea, though, as the sharpshooter has shared several Instagram posts celebrating his wife.

Chelsea is close with her family

Chelsea is known to be close with her side of the family, as well. She’s especially tightly knit with her twin sister, Kylee, who currently works with JJ in coaching operations for the Lakers.

The sisters are so close, in fact, that JJ revealed in a past interview how he actually moved his family to Brooklyn in 2017 in order to be closer to Kylee. At their new home, the Redicks lived just three blocks away from Chelsea’s sister, who had just had a baby of her own.

Chelsea is multi-faceted

Despite being an NBA wife, Chelsea has made her own career path. The 37-year-old graduated from Martin County High School and has a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders and a master’s degree in speech pathology from the University of Central Florida.

While her education is impressive in itself, Chelsea is also a Pilates instructor and a certified real estate agent in the state of New York. Even with a busy family of four, Chelsea has accomplished plenty on her own.

JJ Redick values time with his wife

JJ and Chelsea both value the time they have together, even throughout the hustle and bustle of their daily lives. JJ has emphasized how important it is to carve out time for his wife even amid a busy schedule, saying “Happy wife, happy life.”

“I have a general rule that if I have an off day during the season that I owe it to her to do what she wants unless it’s harmful to my well-being,” Redick added in 2010.

JJ Redick’s parents and siblings

Redick is one of the most renowned college basketball players of the 21st century, but he didn’t start this path on his own. JJ’s father, Ken, played basketball for 2 years at Ohio Wesleyan University.

The 15-year NBA veteran revealed that he comes from a family of athletes, with both his parents and siblings all playing sports at the collegiate level. JJ is the middle child of five siblings, with two older twin sisters, Catie and Alyssa, a brother David, and the youngest, Abby. All three sisters excelled in basketball, while David showcased his athletic abilities in football.