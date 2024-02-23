Who is Joel Embiid’s Wife and Other FAQs About Sixers Star’s Family

Who is Joel Embiid’s Wife?

Joel Embiid’s wife Anne De Paula is a Brazilian model. The Philadelphia 76ers star center has been married to the model for about a year now. The two met first each other in 2018 before their romantic relationship started.

How long did Joel Embiid date Anne De Paula before marrying her?

Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula crossed paths back in 2018 when the two met through a mutual friend in New York City. The two initially started as friends before getting involved romantically. Since then, both Embiid and De Paula had been in touch with one another through calls, texts, and FaceTime till they finally tied the knot.

Is Joel Embiid’s wife French?

No, Joel Embiid’s wife is not French. However, Anne De Paula is fluent in French, much like her husband. In addition to that, she is also fluent in Portuguese.

Anne De Paula is of Brazilian descent by origin and was born on March 31, 1995, in Rio de Janeiro. Her mother is an X-ray technician whereas her father is a doctor. Anne grew up playing soccer and was a goalkeeper for six years and is still passionate about the sport.

Is Joel Embiid’s wife a model?

Anne De Paula has been modeling since 2017 when she made her SI Swimsuit debut. With both of her parents being in the medical field, Anne De Paula was sure she would follow in their footsteps till her modeling career took off. She was named the SI Swimsuit Rookie in 2018.

It was her mother who convinced De Paula to take up modeling at an early age. She was 12 when she did her first photoshoot for a brand. By the time she was 14, she had signed her first modeling contract. And since then, the wife of the 76ers star hasn’t looked back.

How many Kids does Joel Embiid have?

Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula have one son named Arthur Elijah whom they welcomed back on September 17, 2020. The two named their first son after Embiid’s younger brother Arthur who died in a car crash back in Cameroon when he was just 13 years old.