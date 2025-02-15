Who Is Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend? Everything We Know About Jade Jones

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most exciting young guards in the NBA today, but the 24-year-old has experienced a fair share of ups and downs in his short career. Haliburton was moved after just one season with the Sacramento Kings and has slightly disappointed for the Indiana Pacers this season, but his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones, has been with him through it all.

Haliburton and Jones’ time together dates back to their college days

Haliburton and Jones met during their time at Iowa State University. Hali was, of course, a star basketball player while Jones was part of the cheerleading squad. Their bond has grown stronger over time, with Jones being a steadfast supporter of Haliburton’s burgeoning NBA career.

The couple celebrated their fifth anniversary in April 2024. The two-time All-Star shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing his appreciation for his girlfriend and their time together. Jones later reciprocated with a post highlighting their journey and the joy they’ve found in each other’s company.

What is Jade Jones’ career?

Jade Jones juggles various roles, from inspiring students at Walcott Elementary School to captivating her 43,000+ Instagram followers. As a model, she has earned a dedicated fanbase by sharing stunning photos of herself in chic attire, ranging from form-fitting ensembles to swimwear. Despite her growing social media presence, Jones remains committed to her primary career as a teacher.

Haliburton and Jones have shown off their incredibly strong bond

Jones often posts moments from their relationship and of Tyrese’s achievements on Instagram, spotlighting vacations, birthdays, and special moments, like when Haliburton gave her a thoughtful lock-and-key gift to commemorate their love.

Jones has also been extremely supportive of Haliburton’s career, often traveling the world to cheer him on. She was with the Pacers star at the 2024 Paris Olympics when he and the rest of Team USA brought home the gold medal. Jones took to Instagram to celebrate the victory over host country France and express how proud she is of her beau.

After spending over half a decade together, it appears Haliburton and Jones are in it for the long run. Seems like the five-year veteran will become a married man in the coming years.