“Why My Short Game’s So Solid”: Dwyane Wade Jokes About His Play While Pointing Out Similarities Between Basketball and Golf

Dwyane Wade was a demon on the basketball court, but now the Miami Heat legend is putting his time into another sport: golf. The three-time NBA Champion has been quite vocal about his love of the game and how much business he gets done while playing it. This trend continued on the latest edition of his Time Out podcast.

Advertisement

One big conversation that Wade and company addressed was the correlation between golf and basketball. WHOEVER mentioned how a beautiful golf swing gives off the same vibes as a perfect release on a jump shot, with Klay Thompson being used as an example. “There are so many details to get it to that prettiness.”

WHOEVER later compared playing the green as setting up for a floater. “Being able to gauge how much power and how much control…it’s a skill and you have to have that in your tool belt.” Wade agreed, as he was a fan of the running floater himself. In fact, Wade agreed so much that he made a joke about why he’s so good at putting on the green.

“That’s why my short game is so solid, though,” stated the now 43-year-old legend. Despite being pretty comfortable with his game, Wade is always attempting to improve. He added that his coach even uses basketball terminology to give him helpful hints as to grow his game even more.

“Every time he talks to me, he talks to me in basketball terms so I can understand it,” he began. Wade admitted that he is still using his body with his golf shot, something his trainer is trying to unteach him. “In basketball, your shot comes from your feet up. And in golf, it’s the same thing.”

Since there are so many similarities between basketball and golf, it makes more sense why top players like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, or Steph Curry succeed at both. Obviously, golf is more of an individual effort sport than the team aspect in the NBA. But any baller will tell you that the focus, patience, and pressure are all under the same light.