“Why should I be penalized for being consistent year after year?”: Rudy Gobert argues the case for his 4th NBA Defensive Player of the Year award

Rudy Gobert points out why voter fatigue is such a nuisance of an excuse to not vote for a player in any NBA award race.

There can be no doubt about the 7’2″ Frenchman and his amazing defensive play. This man is perhaps the single most effective layup deterrent to ply his trade in the NBA.

When Rudy Gobert is parked in the paint, even the best finishers in basketball tend to avoid the area. His behemoth wingspan allows him to get a standing reach of 9’7″, by far the biggest in the NBA.

Gobert also has become better and better as a help defender and on switches at the perimeter over the years. His defensive acumen is now at perhaps the highest point of his career thus far.

To put this in some perspective Rudy Gobert will is 103.4 and that’s the best, lawd you can tell who the casuals are on this thread. pic.twitter.com/6XYYDRsSaG — KMart81 (@MrKMart81) April 7, 2022

However, despite his barnstorming defensive performances and resolve this year, Gobert is not at the top of the DPOY leaderboard for the ongoing 2021-22 NBA season.

Rudy Gobert pours his heart out about the DPOY race in an interview with Malika Andrews

Rudy Gobert was recently a guest with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on NBA Today. The ESPN host put the Frenchman into a zone of comfort before allowing him to vent about his true feelings:

“If anybody else not named Rudy Gobert was doing what I do this year and having the impact that I have this year, they would be the frontrunner and it would be clear. … Why should I be penalized for being consistent year after year?”

Rudy Gobert joined NBA Today to discuss DPOY: “If anybody else not named Rudy Gobert was doing what I do this year and having the impact that I have this year, they would be the frontrunner and it would be clear. … Why should I be penalized for being consistent year after year?” pic.twitter.com/zR8u6ZDgbm — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 7, 2022

Despite his pleas and logic, however, turning the voters to one’s own side has usually been a futile exercise. Gobert is probably going to miss out on his 4th DPOY honors this year.