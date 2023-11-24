Why Was Birdman Banned from the NBA? Revisiting Chris Andersen’s 2006 Ban

Chris Andersen a.k.a. Birdman played in the NBA for 14 seasons with five different teams. Among all these teams, his tenure with the Miami Heat is considered to be the most significant in his career. However, Birdman faced a major setback when he was banned by the NBA for violating the league’s drug policy in 2006.

The league’s policy accounts for a collective bargaining agreement, which states that a player can be disqualified following a fourth positive test for performance-enhancement drugs or a first positive test for ‘drugs of abuse’. The listed contraband, as per the NBA, includes the use of methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, opiates such as heroin, codeine, morphine, and PCP.

At the time of this scandal, ESPN reported that the league did not mention the specifics of Andersen’s drug abuse-related ban. However, it is worth noting that Andersen was not previously suspended for steroid use in the league. The league warranted him to apply for reinstatement in two years, which he did in 2008. The Hornets once again embraced the Birdman that year for the remainder of the 2007-08 NBA season.

Birdman’s career peaked during his time with the Miami Heat. After being waived by the Denver Nuggets in 2013, the Heat’s head coach Eric Spoelstra and president Pat Riley used the opportunity to sign Andersen permanently in February 2013.

Though Andersen played only 42 games for the Heat during the 2012-13 season, Miami went on a 27-game winning streak in the regular season games in which he played. In the first NBA Finals of his career, Birdman recorded three points, four rebounds, and a block to win his first NBA ring against the San Antonio Spurs.

List of players/owners banned from the NBA apart from Birdman

Besides Chris Andersen, several players, owners, and team personnel have been banned from the NBA for violating its rules and regulations. Though the league hardly slaps bans on its members and associates, here are five such individuals who were banned from the league at one point.

Chris Washburn

Chris Washburn was a highly touted player of his era, drafted as a third overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in 1986. Despite piecing a solid college career, Washburn’s venture into the NBA was unsuccessful. His career came crashing down when the NBA barred him from the league for substance abuse.

Roy Tarpley

Roy Tarpley was another touted prospect, drafted as a seventh overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in 1986. Despite being a solid big man for the Nuggets and making the All-Rookie team, Tarpley could not make his career last long in the NBA. Falling into the trap of cocaine and alcohol abuse, Tarpley had to take his talents to Europe after being banned from the NBA.

Though the NBA reinstated him briefly with the Dallas Mavericks, Tarpley’s relapse into alcohol abuse prompted the league to ban him permanently in 1995.

Richard Dumas

Richard Dumas is another case of ‘what-if’s in the NBA. Though a highly talented player, Dumas’ mental health issues, such as social anxiety and manic bipolar disorder, slipped him into substance abuse. This eventually led him to test his talents overseas after facing repeated suspensions from the league right from his rookie year.

O.J. Mayo

O.J. Mayo was touted to be the next LeBron James when he was drafted as a third overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2008. Though the league has never specified the reason behind Mayo’s ban, it is assumed that he tested positive for drugs.

Donald Sterling

Donald Sterling is the only non-player in this list to be banned from the NBA. The former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers was infamous for his record of racist behavior towards people of color, including his players. In 2014, a voice recording of Sterling’s conversation with his mistress, V. Stiviano, containing racist remarks was released to the public.