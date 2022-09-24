“Wilt Chamberlain had my feet dangling and scared the hell out of me”: Celtics legend described just how strong the 7’1 Lakers legend was

Wilt Chamberlain once bear hugged and lifted a Celtics legend off his feet, showcasing just how much strength he possessed.

Wilt Chamberlain is widely regarded as being one of the most dominant forces in the history of the NBA. The discourse between him and Shaquille O’Neal will continue to rage on for decades to come but it shouldn’t take away from what ‘The Big Dipper’ accomplished on NBA hardwood. After all, there’s an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to how many records he owns.

Several arguments have been made about whether or not Wilt truly was dominant or if he just played in an era that was much less talents than him. Sure, some of the guys in the NBA in the 50s and 60s had second jobs because the NBA didn’t pay enough to cover their living expenses.

However, it isn’t Chamberlain’s fault that he was just more physically gifted than the rest of his competition. Wilt Chamberlain was a multi-sport athlete as he was a track and field star in high school. He could also reportedly bench 500lbs along with being proficient at shot put.

Essentially, Wilt could do it all from a physical standpoint. Boston Celtics legend, KC Jones, gives an anecdote that coveys the same.

Also read: Wilt Chamberlain vowed not to let a 31 ppg center get a single shot in 24 minutes against his Warriors

KC Jones on Wilt Chamberlain and his strength.

If there was one thorn in Wilt’s side, it was Bill Russell and his Boston Celtics. Bill and Wilt faced off 142 times against one another in their careers with the Celtics winning over 80 of those games. One of the team’s best guards over the 50s and 60s was KC Jones, who won all 11 championships alongside Russell.

Jones played against Wilt Chamberlain well over 120 times and in one instance, he recalls, “He [Wilt] stopped me dead in my tracks with his arm, hugged me, and lifted me off the floor with my feet dangling. It scared the hell out of me. When I went to the free-throw line, my legs were still shaking. Wilt was the strongest and best athlete to play the game.”

KC Jones would go on to cross paths with the 2x champ in 1971-72 as he would be an assistant coach to the Los Angeles Lakers. This was the same year they won a title and the following year, Jones would coach the ABA’s San Diego Conquistadors. Funnily enough, Chamberlain would go on to coach them a year later in 1973-74.

Also read: Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell: Who shrunk in the Playoffs more?