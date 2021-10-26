Basketball

“Wilt Chamberlain, me, Michael Jordan; that’s the list”: When Kobe Bryant decimated the Drew League and gave his 3 greatest NBA scorers of all time

“Wilt Chamberlain, me, Michael Jordan; that’s the list”: When Kobe Bryant decimated the Drew League and gave his 3 greatest NBA scorers of all time
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"I should have moved on from Formula 1 a few years earlier": Fernando Alonso says that he should left the sport much earlier than he did in 2018
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Wilt Chamberlain, me, Michael Jordan; that’s the list”: When Kobe Bryant decimated the Drew League and gave his 3 greatest NBA scorers of all time
“Wilt Chamberlain, me, Michael Jordan; that’s the list”: When Kobe Bryant decimated the Drew League and gave his 3 greatest NBA scorers of all time

Kobe Bryant confidently listed out his 3 greatest NBA scorers of all time and included…