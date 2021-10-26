“Wilt Chamberlain, me, Michael Jordan; that’s the list”: When Kobe Bryant decimated the Drew League and gave his 3 greatest NBA scorers of all time

Kobe Bryant confidently listed out his 3 greatest NBA scorers of all time and included himself, Wilt, and Jordan in the list at Drew League.

The 2011 NBA lockout was the fourth time it had happened in league history. This time, it was due to the expiration of the 2005 CBA and in all honesty, the league being suspended wasn’t all too shabby. Legends like Kobe Bryant, James Harden, and Kevin Durant showed up to Drew League and put on a show, decimating local talent.

It’s hard to forget the duel Kobe Bryant had with James Harden where he dropped 45 points and the game-winner while the latter put up a respectable 44 points of his own. Similar to his show-out at Rucker’s in the early 2000s, the Lakers icon was the star of the show when he pulled up to the Drew League.

Draining a game-winner in a packed gym only added to the legend of Kobe as he showcased his full offensive arsenal during his short stint in the league.

Kobe Bryant lists out his 3 most potent offensive threats in NBA history.

Kobe Bryant more than welcomed trash-talk and has, at many times, initiated it as well. Seems as though this isn’t limited to NBA hardwood as he brought his inner ‘Kevin Garnett’ to the Drew League as well.

During one of the games, Kobe seems to be chirping up a storm with either a fan in the stands or another player on the opposing team’s bench. Here, he would let this person know that the list of the three greatest scorers of all time is a short one: Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.

It’s unclear if he meant that Wilt was number one or if Jordan was, but it surely is a list that would not have trouble scoring on quite literally anybody that’s stepped foot on NBA hardwood. Safe to say that these three are arguably the three most potent offensive threats to have ever played in the NBA.