“With 3 People Shooting BB Guns At Him”: Kobe Bryant’s Greatness Brings Forth Incredible ‘GOAT’ Analogy From Warriors Legend

Dec 28, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) waves to the fans after leaving the game late in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Time Warner Cable Arena. The Hornets won 108-98. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The GOAT debate has been one of the most heated and endless arguments in NBA history. Different people have a different approach to the topic siding with their favorite player. Surprisingly, this time we have Baron Davis, who had an unbiased opinion on the same, comparing players to different painters. The Warriors legend also went on to explain his pick Kobe Bryant, as the GOAT.

In a podcast appearance, Baron Davis compared the GOAT debate to asking an individual their favorite “painter”. Claiming that nobody had a single favorite artist and appreciated different paintings, he also hoped for the GOAT debate to be the same – appreciating all players for their respective skills.

“Who’s your GOAT? I’m like that’s like saying who’s your favorite painter, man. However they paint, they paint. Who’s your favorite artist? Do you have a favorite artist? You know what I mean? Or do you like a bunch of different artists?”

It is difficult to argue with Davis. Every frontrunner – Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant – of the prestigious GOAT title, has completely different games. Instead of disregarding any of the others, the traits (paintings) of each player (“artist”) should be appreciated.

While stating that the GOAT debate doesn’t necessarily mean that the other players needed to be diminished, “B-Diddy” revealed his favorite was Kobe Bryant. Comparing Kobe to a painter, the two-time All-Star couldn’t stop raving about the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

“This (Kobe Bryant) is my guy. Kobe paint on a high wire… Bro, Kobe is sick. With three people shooting BB-Guns at him… Kobe would paint swimming on his back in a lake full of crocodiles… That’s his art form.

The 45-year-old also shed light on Bryant’s famous 81-point game, hilariously comparing it to a scene from Will Smith’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

“He scored 81 points and if you watch the clips it was four guys guarding him, e not thinking about passing the ball to nobody. He took a real life NBA team and turned into an episode of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Kobe might not be one of the most successful players. However, the impact that he’s had on the game is one of the biggest reasons why analysts and enthusiasts like Baron Davis rank the Black Mamba so highly.

Kobe Bryant spoke about his position in the GOAT debate

Kobe Bryant was often asked to speak about his position in the GOAT debate. Famously, Bryant also ranked himself ahead of Michael Jordan and LeBron James during an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in 2019. However, back in 2013, Bryant hoped to be top 5 in the same GOAT debate.

Questioning the success he’s had across a distinguished career, Bryant wondered if he had achieved enough to be ranked as the top 5 greatest players ever.

“I don’t know. I hope so,” Bryant told ESPN. “I’ve still got a little time left, but honestly, I haven’t thought a whole bunch about legacy and that kind of stuff. I just feel like there will be plenty of time for that.”

However, Bryant also displayed confidence when ranking himself as the 2nd greatest player ever right behind Wilt Chamberlain. During a Drew League game in 2011, the 6ft 6” guard didn’t mince his words when claiming that he trailed merely Wilt the Stilt on the greatest-ever list.

“Repeat the list, man. Repeat the list. Wilt. Me. Mike. Say it with me. … Don’t forget the list, man. It’s a short list,” Bryant said.

Fans wouldn’t be wrong in arguing that multiple players – Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird, among others – are more deserving to be placed higher than Bryant on the all-time lists. However, Kobe’s influence on the game and across athletes from different sports cannot be undermined.