Working Out Dwight Howard for Potential ‘$3,100,000 Plus’ Deal, Draymond Green Gets Irritated by Reporter Leaking Information

Dwight Howard could be nearing his return to the NBA. Although no deal has been finalized yet, the Golden State Warriors seem to be on the verge of making a decision to add the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year to their roster. Howard’s potential link with the Warriors has been documented for over a week. However, after further details of the possible signing were leaked by a reporter, Draymond Green expressed his frustrations on the matter.

Before moving to Taiwan’s professional basketball league, Dwight Howard was a menace in the NBA. An explosive beast, the 6ft 10” center was a prominent presence in the paint as a dunker and a rim-protector. Having played in the NBA for 18 years, Howard would earn $3,100,000 as the vet minimum under the new CBA guidelines if the deal really goes through. A significant bump from the $1 million he was making in Taiwan.

Draymond Green is fed up with all the information being leaked

Recently, beat reporter Jason Dumas reported a few advancements on the Golden State Warriors-Dwight Howard matter. According to Dumas, Howard finished his two-day interview with the Bay Area side and will travel to Los Angeles in order to work out with Draymond Green and Chris Paul.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JDumasReports/status/1704651588542058537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Draymond Green, who wished for such news to not be out in the public, expressed his dissatisfaction after the information was “leaked”. Taking it to X (formerly “Twitter”), Dray complained:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Money23Green/status/1704666006696960078?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

From what the reports suggest, Dwight Howard will likely be joining the Golden State Warriors for the upcoming season. This move could possibly boost Stephen Curry and Co.’s chances to win their fifth title in the last decade. Currently, Steve Kerr’s team lacks size, having no players listed as center. Howard’s two-way capabilities and Championship experience should have a massive impact on the roster.

Howard was out of the NBA for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season. During that span, he averaged 23.2 points and 11.5 rebounds in the 20 games he suited up for Taiwan’s Taoyuan Leopards. The transition back to the league will be difficult, but working out with his potential teammates could help ease the process.

It seems pretty funny now how the 37-year-old was actively recruiting NBA stars to join him in Taiwan until a few weeks ago.

Dwight Howard wanted to recruit LeBron James and other stars to join him in Taiwan

While he was dominating the T1 League, Dwight Howard took it upon himself to recruit some of the biggest names in the basketball world to join him in Taiwan. Apart from posting on his own social media, Howard even gave an interview, listing the players he’d want to join him.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtUxkHTJszO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

From what his performance for the Leopards suggests, Howard still has a lot left in the tank. While he might not perform at the All-Star level that he once did, the 37-year-old could still be a key figure in a Championship squad.