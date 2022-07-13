“Yo, I’m Kobe Bryant and nobody’s gonna punk me!”: When the Black Mamba introduced himself to the LA Lakers roster and coaching staff as a rookie

Kobe Bryant was one of the most fearless superstars in NBA history. His fearlessness was on display when he introduced himself as a rookie!

The LA Lakers hit the jackpot when they traded for a rookie Kobe Bryant in 1996. The young man from Pennsylvania had a slow start to his NBA career.

Nevertheless, he strived to improve every time he stepped onto the court. Soon enough, he grew into one of the greatest players in NBA history.

In his 20 seasons in the NBA, the Black Mamba was announced to the All-Star team 18 times, was the league’s MVP in 2008, and was even a five-time NBA Champion.

His relentlessness and ‘never back down’ attitude are what propelled him to greatness. In fact, this attitude was on display from the get-go, even when Kobe was a rookie.

Kobe Bryant let the entire LA Lakers organization know that he was not one to be messed with as a rookie

In 1996, the LA Lakers were being coached by the great Del Harris. At the time, the current vice president of the Texas Legends had a plethora of superstars at his disposal.

This included the likes of Derek Fisher, Nick Van Exel, Robert Horry, Eddie Jones, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Another important part of that roster was a rookie Kobe Bryant. Even then, the Black Mamba had a winner’s mentality, making it clear that he wasn’t to be messed with. As revealed in Jeff Pearlman’s book, ‘Three-Ring Circus’.

“Yo, I’m Kobe. Kobe Bryant. I’m from PA — went to Lower Merion High School, dominated everything,” said Kobe.”I just want y’all to know, nobody’s gonna punk me. I’m not gonna let anyone in the NBA punk me. So be warned.”

You cannot deny just how amazing an individual Kobe was. His presence was larger than life and he is truly missed every day.

