“You Ain’t Better Than Dr J”: Charles Barkley Demands Today’s Players Pay More Respect To Legends Past

Charles Barkley is the latest personality to demand players of the modern generation to express their respect for the individuals who were part of the league before them. Claiming that the figures from the previous era were responsible for the big cheques that players earn today, Barkley expects the current era to be more appreciative of the legends.

When Barkley appeared on the SiriusXM podcast, he claimed that a vast majority of players aren’t better than legends such as Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and Bill Russell, but had to be appreciative of their contributions to the game.

“I tell these young guys in the NBA ‘I don’t care how much money you make. God bless you. But the number 1 thing is always gotta be the game’. I always tell people ‘guys, you ain’t better than Dr J, you ain’t better than Moses, you ain’t better than Bill Russell.”

The Phoenix Suns legend further added, “You just was born at the right time. So always appreciate – No. 1 – the guys who played the game before you. But also how lucky you are. So always respect the game, that’s the most important thing.”

Chuck isn’t wrong to demand respect on behalf of all older-generation players who previously graced the league. These players made insignificant amounts of money. But, it paved the way for players to earn hundreds of millions of dollars through exorbitant contract values.

Barkley’s comments originated after he began stating about his humble beginnings. Additionally, the Hall of Famer also claimed to be more than satisfied with the life he made for himself, considering the tough childhood he had.

Barkley is satisfied with the life he’s had

Like many other professional basketball players, Barkley grew up with a tough childhood. Hence, he is pleased with the $80 million empire that he’s made for himself.

On the same podcast appearance, the NBA legend claimed how he didn’t expect his life to be as great as it was had it not been for the “stupid little ball”. Considering his humble beginnings, Barkley chooses not to complain about anything.

“If it weren’t for that stupid little ball – I always tell people that I have had one of the greatest lives a person can have. I just turned 61 and I’m like I grew up in a small town in Alabama with a couple thousands people..”

He further revealed, “My mom was a maid, my grandmother worked at a meat factory, we lived in the projects, and now I’m like ‘wow’. Because of that ball, that stupid little ball has given me the most amazing life.”

Growing up in the projects, Barkley could never even imagine making it to the NBA let alone becoming one of the best forwards to play the game. He’s now become a huge inspiration and has youngsters wanting to emulate the success he’s had on and off the court.