“You Could Die”: When Shaquille O’Neal’s Visit to a Doctor After 11 Years Was Dampened by Hypertension and Stroke Causing Condition

Shaquille O’Neal could make someone run for their dear life. His bulky frame at a height of seven feet one inch was deadly for those who tried to come in his way during his playing days. However, there was a time when even Shaquille O’Neal feared death. His doctor declared that if he didn’t change his lifestyle, then he could lose his life.

Advertisement

He revealed his shock during an interview with GQ in 2022. It was 11 years since he retired, and he saw a doctor for the first time after 2011. During his playing days, doctor visits were routine because the NBA grind meant one needed to care for the body regularly.

When he visited a doctor after the long gap, the doctor told him,

Advertisement

“Hey man, you got sleep apnea. Sleep apnea can cause hypertension or strokes, you could die.”

The risk of hypertension among obese old men increases with each day. The former Lakers Center then learned that it was his painkillers that were making the situation worse. They were affecting his kidneys, which exacerbated his already precarious situation.

The Big Aristotle knew it was time for a change and that he had to adopt a different way of life. He knew he had to give up on fat-inducing food and work on his body. Having been an NBA athlete, he first-hand knew what it takes to get back in shape. But the big man approaching his 50s also recognized that he’d have to push himself more than ever.

Shaquille O’Neal undergoes tremendous transformation

As the alarm bells rang, Shaq decided to change his eating habits. He revealed, ”A healthy breakfast—fruit and fruit and fruit—then chicken and fish. I eat a healthy breakfast just to hold me for the day. Three turkey sausages and about four or five egg whites. Meal two is gonna be some fruit. Meal three is gonna be a shake and fruit. Meal four is probably gonna be a light salad and then meal five is gonna be chicken, fish, or steak”.

He highlighted his love for sandwiches and burgers and mustered discipline to avoid eating them habitually. As a result of the diet shift, exercises, and stretching, the 51-year-old has looked in marvelous shape. He shared a sneak peek of his shredded physique on Instagram last year.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CimKPuLMVaA/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

It is well-known that Shaq struggled to maintain his weight during the latter parts of his NBA career. This lack of maintenance irked gym rat Kobe Bryant, who wanted the 3X Finals MVP to take care of his weight. Now that a doctor warned him about the dire consequences of not eating right, he has devoted himself to fitness.