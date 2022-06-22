Basketball

“You got all the tools, Kobe Bryant!”: When Michael Jordan gave a young version of Lakers legend the perfect advice after his loss to Celtics in 2008 Finals

"You got all the tools, Kobe Bryant!": When Michael Jordan gave a young version of Lakers legend the perfect advice after his loss to Celtics in 2008 Finals
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"George Russell removed me from the WhatsApp group as soon as I was fired"- Nikita Mazepin reveals Mercedes driver's disrespectful moment following Haas axing
Next Article
How Corrina Schumacher built $12.2 Million home hospital for husband Michael Schumacher?
NBA Latest Post
"You got all the tools, Kobe Bryant!": When Michael Jordan gave a young version of Lakers legend the perfect advice after his loss to Celtics in 2008 Finals
“You got all the tools, Kobe Bryant!”: When Michael Jordan gave a young version of Lakers legend the perfect advice after his loss to Celtics in 2008 Finals

Kobe Bryant suffered a major loss to the Celtics in 2008. However, Michael Jordan had…