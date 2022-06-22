“You got all the tools, Kobe Bryant!”: When Michael Jordan gave a young version of Lakers legend the perfect advice after his loss to Celtics in 2008 Finals

Kobe Bryant suffered a major loss to the Celtics in 2008. However, Michael Jordan had the perfect advice to help him bounce back!

The Boston Celtics returned to NBA glory in 2008 when they won their first championship in 22 years. Unfortunately, their win was at the expense of Kobe Bryant.

The Black Mamba was looking to cement his legacy following his split from Shaquille O’Neal. However, the ‘Big 3’ in Boston, consisting of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen had other plans.

Nevertheless, Kobe had a heck of a series where he averaged 26 points, five assists, and five rebounds per game. A pretty decent series for the Mamba to say the least.

Kobe Bryant vs. Boston Celtics (2008) pic.twitter.com/1vTqhcm1Wg — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) May 20, 2022

Despite his performances, Bryant was devastated following the loss. As such, he decided to turn to his big brother from Chicago for some friendly advice.

Michael Jordan told Kobe Bryant he has all the tools to succeed after he lost to the Boston Celtics in 2008

Things weren’t going so well for Kobe following his loss to Boston. The then three-time NBA Champion was desperate to prove himself, especially after many told him he wouldn’t succeed after Shaq left.

So, in order to figure things out, he turned to his big brother, Michael Jordan. Bryant had a close relationship with the Bulls legend and always looked to him for advice.

MJ’s advice was simple. He reminded the Mamba that he had all the tools he needed to win, and Bryant used them the following year to win his fourth ring against the Magic

After the 2008 Finals, Kobe Bryant called Michael Jordan to talk about the loss, telling him how stacked the Boston Celtics were MJ’s advice to him? “You got all the tools… You gotta figure it out. There’s no other alternative.” And that’s exactly what Kobe did pic.twitter.com/OT9mNvtqhB — KBs GOAT (@KbsGoat) June 12, 2022

After his win in 2009, Bryant would go on to win a fifth ring, getting his revenge on the Celtics and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest of all time.

