‘You Like Kobe Bryant Doesn’t Mean You Need To Hate LeBron James’: Gilbert Arenas On Unnecessary Hate Towards ‘GOATs’

The NBA’s GOAT debate, like any, is subjective. While most believe Michael Jordan is head-end-shoulders above the rest, a large portion of fans argue that LeBron James’ longevity and achievements are unparalleled. Both points are valid. The duo are two of the greatest players in NBA history. However, their fanbases often downplay and disrespect the other, which doesn’t sit well with Gilbert Arenas.

On The Pivot Podcast, the retired guard spoke about his disdain for fans, analysts, and former players undermining great players to prop up their favorite superstar. He explained his point by talking about the vitriol James is subjected to. Arenas said,

“Most people don’t like LeBron because they like someone else. That’s okay. You can like them all… Just because you like Kobe [Bryant] doesn’t mean you need to hate LeBron… [But] that’s today’s world. “

He added that a lot of fans are reminiscing about their yesteryear greats like Bryant and Jordan instead of enjoying James’ once-in-a-lifetime career. Arenas claimed he doesn’t want to spend time defending the Lakers superstar. But the disrespectful comments and takes about him leave him with no choice but to come to his defense.

The retired guard implored fans to enjoy what’s left of the forward’s career because he’s finally showing signs of declining.

Father Time gains momentum against LeBron

The Lakers superstar hasn’t looked his dominant self this season. His numbers are still pretty good. He’s averaging 22.3 points, nine assists, and 7.9 rebounds. However, his efficiency has been woeful.

James is shooting only 49.1% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc. His abysmal average of 4.1 turnovers per game is his highest since he joined the Lakers in 2018.

Thrice this season, his 1,243-game streak of scoring at least 10 points came close to ending, but he stayed on the court until late in losses to keep it alive. For half a decade, James has been staving off Father Time, but it is slowly and steadily catching up.

At this point, it’s hard to tell whether it’s some injury bothering him, or whether it’s just Father Time reminding us that he’s inevitable. While LBJ is in unchartered territory when it comes to basketball, maybe he can reach out to his good friend Tom Brady for some tips.