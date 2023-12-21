“You Make Me Sound Like Jeffrey Dahmer”: Jaylen Brown Hilariously Responds to Question About His Next ‘Dunk Victim’

BOSTON, MA – MAY 29: Jaylen Brown 7 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball against Max Strus 31 of the Miami Heat during game 7 of the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Eastern Conference Finals on May 29, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston, MA. (Photo by Stephen Nadler/PxImages/Icon Sportswire) NBA: MAY 29 NBA Playoffs – Heat at Celtics EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2305293626

Jaylen Brown is looking well in form this season. In the absence of Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics shooting guard posted 28 points alongside Derrick White to garner an easy 144-119 win against the Sacramento Kings. Brown has been in the headlines for his posterizing dunks all season long, and this game also witnessed one of those against the Sacramento forward Trey Lyles.

Brown recently bagged the biggest contract deal in basketball history and has been putting on stunner performances and posters this season. After last night’s game, when the press inquired who would be his ‘next dunk victim,’ the Celtics guard was quite surprised and amused at the choice of words for this question.

According to Jared Weiss on X, Brown responded to this question with wit and humor and replied,

“You make me sound like Jeffery Dahmer or something.”

If we closely look at the current stats and Brown’s performance in the past few games, the Celtics star has surely been ‘killing’ it on the floor. Brown is currently averaging 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season making 47.8% of his shots.

Brown’s scoring ability and consistent defensive attributes make him a key player in the Celtics contention for the championship. Alongside Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum, Brown brings in hope and fervor for the Celts fans, who hope the team will make it big out of the East, this season. And Brown has been doing this for quite some time now.

Jaylen Brown has been posterizing players for years on end

Last night’s posterizing dunk was nothing uncommon to see from Jaylen Brown as a career highlight. In fact, the Celtics guard has been putting in some emphatic posters against teams and opponent players for years on end. One of his victims has even been LeBron James himself, during the third quarter of a regular season game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Celtics during the 2019-20 season.

After this emphatic dunk on the King, Brown appeared in an interview with ESPN’s Ros Gold-Onwude, revealing his dunking strategies and what goes through his mind when going for a dunk. Describing his experience of posterizing LeBron James, Brown said,

“In that moment, it was a blur. Like kind of, adrenaline was pumping, I got no idea.”

Brown believes his greatest achievement would be the day someone remembers players for scoring such iconic two-points inside the paint, despite people considering this factor as a negative attribute. Brown also highlights the careers of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, who were known for getting buckets both in and out of the paint during their careers.