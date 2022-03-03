Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs Brooklyn Nets? Miami Heat release update for their guard ahead of matchup against Kevin Durant and Co

Miami Heat’s point guard Kyle Lowry might miss another game for ‘personal reasons’ making it his 3rd consecutive.

The Miami Heat face the Brooklyn Nets tonight, on a back-to-back game road game, after losing a close game against the Bucks yesterday. But the 120-199 loss should come a positive for the Heat team who have been without their primary playmaker.

Kyle Lowry has missed the team’s last two games due to ‘personal reasons’, but their young duo of guards Gabe Vincent (21 pts, 6 assists) and Tyler Herro (30 pts, 5 assists) almost took Heat to the victory.

Also read: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs Miami Heat? Brooklyn Nets release availability report ahead of matchup against Jimmy Butler and co

Those performances came in the absence of their veteran guard and when Jimmy Butler (6 pts, 2/14 FG) struggled to get going. It means that the top team of the East will be the team to beat if healthy during the Playoffs.

Lessons from Kyle Lowry assist Heat’s Gabe Vincent in fill-in role, “He’s been huge.” https://t.co/1ltm7D7Krw “I’ve mentioned before, time and time again, I used to study his game before he got here.” — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 2, 2022

For now, they have to keep fighting, as the team favorite guard who has been an idol and mentor for his young teammates might miss another game.

Kyle Lowry set to miss the game against the Nets

The 15-year veteran is one of the most professional players in the league who has avoided any major trouble on or off the court. But for some unknown circumstances, he missed Heat’s 9 games in January.

Listed ‘questionable’ for Thursday, the 2019 Champ will most probably miss tonight’s game against the Nets as well. It’d be his 12th game out of Heat’s last 20. There could be some personal issues for the 6x All-Star which must be bigger than basketball and so need him to be present.

The team might still manage to squeeze a win as Kevin Durant makes a return for the Nets in Kyrie Irving’s absence. Being at the top they have the luxury to lose a game or two for now. But come Playoffs time Heat Nation will wish that Lowry doesn’t miss any game due to personal reasons.

Also read: “Nikola Jokic will reportedly sign a $241M extension during summer”: The Joker could be the recipient of the biggest contract in NBA history