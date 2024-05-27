“You Need 2 DPOYs To Stop Luka”: Dwight Howard Once Again Calls For An NBA Team To Sign Him As The Timberwolves Go Down 0-3

The Minnesota Timberwolves just went down 0-3 in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The Wolves are struggling and are desperate for a win to gain any momentum as the team is one game away from being eliminated. Amid the Wolves’ struggles, former NBA champion Dwight Howard offers his services to an NBA team once again to help them win.

8x All-Star Dwight Howard recently went on X to offer his services to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are a game away from being eliminated from the playoffs.

“You need 2 DPOY’s to Stop Luka.”

You need 2 DPOY’s to Stop Luka 😮‍💨➡️ https://t.co/yjTFJGjMCv pic.twitter.com/dB30vv4W7t — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 27, 2024

Howard uploaded a picture of himself photoshopped in the Timberwolves jersey with the caption above. He referred to the Wolves center, Rudy Gobert as the other Defensive Player of the Year, along with him.

During his stint in the NBA, Howard was selected to play in 8 All-Star games. He made the All-NBA 1st Team five times, won an NBA championship with the Lakers, and not to mention the honors of the Defensive Player of the Year three years in a row.

Given how well the Dallas Mavericks have been playing, Dwight Howard quickly pinpointed the catalyst for the Timberwolves’ struggles. Claiming that Doncic was causing them the most problems, Howard once again made a plea to be signed by an NBA team.

This wasn’t the first time D-12 talked about the performance of Rudy Gobert as the Defensive Player of the Year. And now that the Wolves are down 0-3, Howard was quick to offer his services for Minnesota to stop Luka Doncic on the defensive end of the floor.

Dwight Howard’s consistency in trying to make a comeback

Dwight Howard’s last stint in the NBA was during the 2021-22 NBA season, with the Los Angeles Lakers. Since then, Howard has been playing with Mets de Guaynabo, a Puerto Rican basketball team.

Over the years, Howard has tried to offer his services to multiple NBA teams in the hopes of making a comeback in the league. The former All-Star center posted pictures of himself in a Lakers, Suns, and Nuggets jersey as and when the teams were knocked out of the playoffs.

Howard uploaded these pictures in the hopes of getting noticed and picked up by any of these teams for the upcoming season. But will any of these NBA franchises sign the former three-time DPOY for the 2024-25 NBA season? Only time will tell.