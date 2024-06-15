“You’d Give Me Your Wife”: Michael Keaton Hilariously Tries To Sell His Jordan 6s From The Batman Costume

Donning one of the most iconic characters in the DC Universe, Michael Keaton brought Batman to life back in the 90s. But, while most know this, not many know that his costume had the Jordan 6s as the ‘boots’. While appearing on the Not Just Football podcast, Keaton revealed this shocking bit of information, before asking the host how much money he’d be willing to give him for the storied sneakers.

Advertisement

Keaton initially explained that when he first had to put the costume on, he was beyond surprised to find that he had to wear Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers. The actor then revealed that he had had them stashed away all these years before he popped the all-important question.

“I don’t know if they were the original Air Jordans but you know, the boots that come up…I was putting them on like, ‘Wow, these are actually Jordans’. I got them stashed away too dude…How much would you give me for them?”

Keaton’s prompt question had Cam Heyward in splits who responded, “My wife won’t be happy with the—How much I’m willing to spend on those.” This led to a hilarious response from Keaton.

“Jeez, I thought you were gonna say my wife. You’d give me your wife. Jesus, man. C’mon.”

This hilarious back and forth led Heyward to come back with a snarky answer, saying that he wouldn’t do so just yet, but was absolutely considering it.

The sneakers worn by Michael Keaton during the filming were designed by Tinker Hatfield. The 72-year-old is regarded as one of the most iconic sneaker designers of all time and is currently the vice president of Nike’s Design and Special Projects Sector.

Coming back to Keaton’s comments though, just how much truth there is to his words is a bit questionable.

According to Complex, a collector from Saudi Arabia named Faisal Al-Saud claims to have had the iconic pair in question, in his collection. As per his account, he bought the sneakers off eBay back in 2014 for a whopping $7,500.

Unfortunately, Faisal only had them for a few days before he decided to part ways with them. However, the Saudi collector did then get a hold of the custom Jordan 6s used in Batman Returns, in 2021. He’s kept this special collector’s item with him ever since.

Al-Saud mentioned how getting the sneakers restored was a long and arduous process that even forced him to hire private investigators. After his initial purchase, the shoes were sent out to be restored but it appeared as if the person who was meant to restore the shoes, absconded with them. However, he eventually retrieved the stolen pair.

Simply put, it is a bit unclear if Michael Keaton truly has the pair of sneakers he is thinking of. But then again, given that he was the one closest to them back in the day, perhaps he knows best what is really going on here.