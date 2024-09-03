Young Paul George’s Love for Iversons Made Him Ignore a New Pair of Converse, Reveals Father

Paul George is a massive Allen Iverson fan. He showed up at his free agency meeting with the 76ers sporting the Hall of Famer’s jersey and signed a four-year deal with the franchise to follow in his idol’s footsteps by playing in Philadelphia. The veteran forward was so smitten by Iverson that he turned down new sneakers unless they were the guard’s signature shoe.

On the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George, George’s father, Paul George Sr., spoke about his son’s love for Iverson. He recalled wanting to buy a pair of Converse sneakers for the forward, the official shoes of the NBA back in the 1980s. However, George had his eyes set on Iverson’s signature shoe that he had with Reebok back in the day. George Sr. said,

“Me and him used to bump heads on the sneakers. He was into Iversons at the time. And I’m like, ‘I like the Converse.’ But the price was nice too.”

He mentioned how he eventually gave in to his son’s demands and got him a pair of Iversons. However, George quickly wore them out and wanted another pair. Short on cash, he got his son a pair of Converse instead that he refused to wear. George Sr. said,

“I think I got him like a pair and he wore them down and he wanted another pair…I think they were like 70-80 bucks at the time…I got 50, I can get you a pair of Converse and he did not want them… But I still got them and he did not wear those. I mean, he wore his shoes till he was on his feet again and he did not wear them.”

The veteran forward admitted that those Converse were the freshest pair of sneakers in his closet. But there was something about them that he could not wear to the court back in the day. However, he has since grown fond of the brand and wears them frequently.