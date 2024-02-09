“Your Beard Was Lighter Last Week”: 51 Year Old Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Exposes Himself for Dyeing His Beard

Shaquille O’Neal got caught lying on live TV in the most hilarious way possible. During an NBA on TNT broadcast, the Hall of Famer complimented Kenny Smith‘s beard. However, Smith decided to return the compliment with a serious accusation.

The former Houston Rockets star responded,

“Your beard was lighter last week. A little greyer. Let’s see the test. Do you have something to wipe it? You have something on.”

Shaq rolled his eyes at the accusation and immediately picked up a tissue and wiped his beard with it to prove that he hadn’t dyed it. However, when the big man showed the tissue to the camera it visibly had residues of dye on it, instantly exposing the four-time NBA champion. The crew immediately started laughing at Shaq, who saw the funny side of it and joined in.

O’Neal dyeing his beard shouldn’t be a surprise to fans. He’s 51 and naturally will have grey hair in his beard. He has never shied away from accepting that he’s getting older and has even shared words of wisdom about embracing leaving his youth behind. In November 2023, he tweeted,

“The older you get the more you realize how precious life is. You have no desire for drama, conflict or stress. You just want good friends, a cozy home, food on the table, and people who make you happy.”

Now it’s uncertain whether Shaq knowingly made a joke on live TV at his own expense or he genuinely didn’t think the dye would leave marks on the tissue so easily. Whatever may be the case, the big fella surely knows how to entertain his audience.

Shaquille O’Neal is trying to get healthy

Shaquille O’Neal has been taking great care of his health of late. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2023, the former Lakers superstar revealed what opened his eyes about his unhealthy lifestyle and prompted him to make changes. He said,

“I was getting chubby and couldn’t even walk up the stairs. I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror. I was like, ‘I’m gonna lose 20,’ and then I was trying to lose 20.”

O’Neal revealed a friend called him ‘fat’ after he got some blood work done, and that pushed him more to lose weight. He ended up shedding 55 pounds. He also spoke about his fitness goals, saying,

“I’m probably gonna get between 315 and 330. I’ve got a five-pack now, so I’ve got seven more packs to go because I want to take my shirt off on Instagram.”

O’Neal is looking visibly skinnier and healthier on TV. He paid heed to his body’s response to his unhealthy lifestyle and instantly made changes to improve his overall health. His commitment to his fitness and health despite his packed schedule is commendable and a lesson for everyone.