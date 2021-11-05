Net Run Rate calculator in Cricket: How to calculate NRR in T20 Cricket?

With run rate most likely to decide India’s fate in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, here is how net run rate calculator in Cricket functions

The Super 12, Group 2 match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup between India and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium is underway, and Team India has dismissed Scotland for a mere 85 in 17.4 Overs, after Virat Kohli won the Toss for the first time in the coveted tournament, and decided to bowl first.

It is worth mentioning that this is yet another do-or-die match for India as far as their hopes for making it to the semi-finals are concerned- which as of now hangs by the thinnest of threads. Team India will have to win both the remaining matches in the group- the one undergoing versus Scotland, and other against Namibia which would take place on Monday, November 8. On top of it they’ll have to win both of them in convincing fashion and bigger margins.

But this is not it. They would also have to hope that Afghanistan beat New Zealand on the upcoming Sunday. On the contrary, if the Kiwis win, India are automatically out of the tournament and their last match against Namibia would be a dead rubber.

The net run rate is likely to play a huge role in case of a Kiwi win on Sunday. But before getting on to the nitty-gritty of the qualification scenario, let’s look at how the net run rate calculator works.

How Net Run Rate calculator in Cricket functions?

Net Run Rate (NRR) has become the preferred method of breaking ties in multi-team tournaments.

Initially, the overall runs scored by the team concerned against each of the teams in their group is calculated, along with the total number of Overs they have taken to score those runs. (CASE 1)

Then, the concerned team’s bowlers come into the picture. The total aggregate of the number of runs they have conceded against each of the above teams is calculated. (CASE 2)

Now, the concerned team’s net run rate is calculated by deducting from the average runs per over scored (CASE 1) by that team throughout the competition, the average runs per over scored against that team throughout the competition (CASE 2).

In the event of a team being all out in less than its full quota of overs, the calculation of its net run rate shall be based on the full quota of overs to which it would have been entitled and not on the number of overs in which the team was dismissed (20 Overs in our case).

Thus, if Afghanistan manage to beat New Zealand on the upcoming Sunday, and New Zealand having beat Namibia by 52 runs earlier today, each of these three teams- New Zealand, Afghanistan, and India (assuming they beat Namibia), would end up on 6 points each.

It would all then boil down to the run-rate game. This is why winning big against Namibia and Scotland is crucial for India as Afghanistan have a superb run rate of +1.481 and New Zealand have a better run rate than India at +1.277 (before India vs Scotland match today).