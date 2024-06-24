“A 2nd Ring Also Pending”: Packers Teammates React as Jordan Love Proposes to Girlfriend Ronika in Italy

Jordan Love had a memorable debut last season, making it big in his first year as the starter for the Packers. He is now keen on making his 2024 offseason just as memorable as Love recently went down on one knee and proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Ronika Stone, during their visit to Florence, Italy. The Green Bay quarterback promptly shared the joyous news on Instagram, where his teammates flooded the comment section with some interesting and heartwarming messages.

Advertisement

In the array of pictures Love shared, the lovely couple was captured dressed in black against a picturesque landscape. They shared several wholesome moments, including a snap of them dancing together in celebration.

The captain of the post was even more heartwarming, reading, ‘First step to forever’. The beautiful pictures unquestionably captured the attention of many, including Love’s teammates, who were unable to contain their emotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love)

Adding a hint of football to Love’s personal moments, Packers tight end Josiah Deguara chimed in, “A 2nd ring also pending!? Congrats!”

Others who graced the comment section included wide receiver Jayden Reed with a comment, “Yessuhhhh 10 .” The Packers’ official account also added their congratulations, alongside supportive comments from other teammates like Aaron Jones, Preston Smith, and AJ Dillon, who said, “All you need is love ❤️ congrats brotha.”

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone receive love from the NFL community on their special occasion pic.twitter.com/O0tnjfsCds — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) June 24, 2024

The NFL community’s reaction is a sign of Love’s growing status in the league, as opponents like CJ Stroud also chose to shower their love on Jordan and Ronika.

Notably, Love, in his first season as a starter, threw for over 4,000 yards and 32 touchdowns. Since then, he has also made constant headlines for his growing place in the Packers’ locker room. His engagement to Stone adds to his personal growth during the offseason. But again, the devil lies in the details and that calls for a discussion of the proposal.

Jordan Love Proposes Ronika Stone in a Romantic Italian Setting

As expected, Love made the occasion special by planning it against the picturesque landscapes of Italy. The couple complemented each other in matching attire, sharing moments of bliss together. Love went down on one knee like a prince charming proposing with a princess-cut diamond ring for his significant other.

Ronika Stone, who is a standout volleyball player for the San Diego Mojo, couldn’t hold back her emotions when the big moment occurred, as evident in one of the stills, where she is seen wiping her tears off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love)

For Jordan Love and Ronika Stone, it’s nothing new to enjoy each other’s company. They have supported each other since the beginning, almost as if they are each other’s pillars of support. Now, as they embark on the next chapter of their lives, the entire NFL community—and some from outside too—are rejoicing about their union.