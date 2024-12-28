Abdul Carter Landing Spots: Where Can the Penn State Edge Rusher Go at the 2025 NFL Draft?

Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) walks off the field following the game against the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Abdul Carter is one of the most athletic pass-rushing prospects in recent memory. The edge rusher out of Penn State has skyrocketed on draft boards after putting up ridiculous numbers this season.

He led the BIG TEN in sacks with 11 and tackles for loss with 22. Carter is a menace to offensive lines and should be drafted in the top ten of the 2025 NFL draft.

With so many exciting offensive options, Carter is likely to slip past the top five. Some teams are in desperate need of quarterback help, with Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward being the prized prospects for those teams. Travis Hunter is also a standout and is almost guaranteed to put fans in the stands wherever he goes.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some teams that Carter could likely end up with in the 2025 NFL Draft.

4) Jacksonville Jaguars

This is on the higher end of Carter’s value, as the Jaguars currently hold the third pick in the draft. And while the Jags have been looking more at interior linemen in the likes of Mason Graham, Carter would still be a great addition.

Josh Hines-Allen recently signed a massive four-year extension with the team, which is Carter’s position. However, they might decide to form a formidable one-two punch on both edges. It would disrupt many offenses and force quarterbacks to be more mobile.

3) New York Jets

Now this is a more realistic landing spot for Carter. The Jets, as of now, hold the ninth pick in the NFL Draft, and they’re traditionally known for going defense first. Plus, while New York’s defense has been as good as it can be amidst a bad season, they have regressed in some key categories.

While the total offensive yards allowed per game is still top ten, the Jets are now middle of the pack in rushing yards allowed and red zone defense. Carter would be a great addition who could turn games upside down with his ability to get into the backfield.

Add in the fact that Hasson Reddick has had a disastrous campaign from the jump, and Carter would be a nice breath of fresh air for the Jets.

2) Tennessee Titans

Another team on the higher end of Carter’s value, the Titans would draft fourth if the season ended today. And honestly, after Will Levis’ recent performances, they might be looking at QB Cam Ward. But if he’s not available by then, Tennessee’s defense could also use some help.

The Titans, like the Jets, look like a great defense on the surface, but once you dive deeper, their inadequacies start to show. For example, they’re first in passing yards allowed per game. Yet, they still are bottom-five in points allowed because they can’t stop the run.

T’Vondre Sweat was a great addition to the interior line last draft, but now, it’s time for Tennessee to beef up the outside of their line. They already have an amazing secondary, and Carter could be a nice inclusion to round out the defense.

1) Carolina Panthers

The Panthers could always use more help. They’re a derailed franchise in disarray at the moment. Any exciting defensive prospect would make a difference.

Currently sitting eighth in the draft order, the Panthers are the most likely landing spot for Carter. He would immediately start without competition and likely make an impact. Carolina has had some draft blunders in recent years, but Carter seems like a sure thing that they need to get their hands on.