“Adversity Doesn’t Bother Him”: Jon Gruden Highlights How Patrick Mahomes Led the Chiefs to 7 ‘Ugly Wins’ This Season

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been at his best in the last two seasons. But he has been critical to all the Chiefs wins this season. Like their first game against the Ravens, where he delivered a critical TD pass at just the right moment to give them the win. There are at least seven wins like that, according to Jon Gruden, which the wouldn’t have managed if not for Mahomes.

Gruden highlighted that the Chiefs have won 16 straight one-score games, showing their comfort with hanging on till the end and getting over the line. But they wouldn’t have won without Mahomes.

“The battery of Mahomes and Reid and the emerging defense has allowed the Chiefs to do great things. These Kansas City Chiefs, they have been accused of winning ugly all season. Pat Mahomes has brought this team back times to win this year. Adversity doesn’t bother him.”

Mahomes has thrown more interceptions and is far from his MVP form from 2022. Yet the Chiefs keep churning out wins and he keeps delivering when needed. This season, his numbers look ordinary. Less than 4000 yards, 26 TDs, and 11 interceptions. But Kansas City registered their best season, finishing 15-2.

In Week 2, the Chiefs followed up their opening win with a thrilling 26-25 victory over the Bengals. Mahomes orchestrated a late-game drive, setting up Harrison Butker for a clutch 51-yard field goal to secure the win.

The following week, in a matchup against the Falcons, Kansas City came from behind to take the lead in the third quarter. The defense stepped up, holding Atlanta to just a single field goal in the second half.

In Week 4, the Chiefs triumphed 17-10 over the Chargers in another close contest. Mahomes delivered a go-ahead touchdown in the final five minutes, and the defense shut down Justin Herbert’s offense to clinch the win.

Fast forward to Week 10 against the Broncos, and the Chiefs found themselves trailing 3-14. Yet again, Mahomes rose to the occasion, leading the team to a comeback victory. Butker hit a decisive field goal with six minutes left, while the defense held Bo Nix and the Broncos’ offense scoreless in the second half to secure a 16-14 win.

Similarly, they won three more games against the Panthers and then against the Broncos and the Chargers. Dismissing those wins as mere fortune would be unfair. They have been the most dominant offense this season on third downs which has allowed them to sustain drives. The Chiefs have had 194 third downs this season, and they’ve converted 101 into firsts.

The defense has had a lot of injuries and yet they continue to close out games. It’s because rather than playing zone defense, Spags has switched to old-school aggressive press coverage. Last but not least, Mahomes and Kelce—who weren’t on the same page early in the season—rediscovered their chemistry, and Travis yet again proved to be his QB’s best weapon.

Throughout the season, the Chiefs have proven their ability to grind out close games, leaning on Mahomes’ heroics and a resilient defense to stay atop the league. Now, they take on the Bills in another AFC Championship game and this game too could be decided by the smallest of margins.

The Bills vs Chiefs could play out like 2021

The Bills fans still get nightmares about that 13-second AFC Divisional round game against the Chiefs in 2021. They were the only team that beat a full-strength Kansas City team this season. Historically, they have an upper hand over the Chiefs in the regular season. Yet, when it comes to playoffs, it’s a different story.

The Bills are 0-4 against the Chiefs and the Bengals in the playoffs but against everybody else they are 7-0. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City have won thrice against them when it matters the most in the AFC Title game and twice in the divisional round.

Most of their recent games have been one-score games. Last season, Kansas City won 27-24 thanks to Tyler Bass’ missed field goal.

The last time they played in the Conference game, the defending champs won 38-24. History is not on Buffalo’s side. That’s why Gruden picked the Chiefs to come out with a 23-20 win and make another Super Bowl. But can the Bills prove everyone wrong by exorcising the demons of the past and making it to their first Super Bowl in over three decades?