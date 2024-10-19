mobile app bar

Alvin Kamara to Join Broncos? Insider Shares Why Saints RB Might Reunite with Sean Payton

Nidhi
Published

Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41). Credit-Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Alvin Kamara might end up being the first casualty of the Saints’ horrible showing against the Broncos last night. According to the chatter, Kamara might be on the trading block this season. So, where will he go?

Kamara’s post-game interaction with Broncos HC Sean Payton did nothing to help the rumors of his exit either. According to Judy Battista, Denver might be the perfect place for Kamara to go:

“You could see why Kamara might want to rejoin Sean Payton. Because he was super productive when Sean Payton was there in New Orleans. He fit perfectly to what Sean Payton likes to do.”

Kamara and Payton were together for 5 years in New Orleans. Their partnership was highly successful, as Kamara’s abilities as a receiving threat from the backfield complemented Payton’s strategy of frequently targeting running backs in the passing game.

So, when he embraced his former coach in a warm hug after taking a beating from his current team, people jumped at the chance to decode what that meant. Some have suggested that he was saying, “come get me,” or “take me with you” to Payton. But it most likely was a simple greeting for the coach he started off his NFL career with.

