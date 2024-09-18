Andy Reid Reveals Patrick Mahomes ‘Kept in Touch’ With Kareem Hunt Even When He Was With the Browns

It’s a homecoming moment for Kareem Hunt! The running back starts his second stint with the Kansas City Chiefs after five years. However, even while he spent his time in Cleveland, his bond with Patrick Mahomes remained as strong as ever.

Advertisement

In Wednesday’s press conference, head coach Andy Reid talked about the two’s friendship and how the team had a mini-reunion with Hunt at Mahomes’ wedding.

“Pat [Patrick Mahomes] stayed good friends with him, so he was at Pat’s wedding… Those two came out in the same [draft] class and developed a friendship here.”

The question on everyone’s mind, however, is what convinced Reid to welcome Hunt back into the family, considering the RB’s release was under controversial circumstances. Six years ago, a video surfaced showing Hunt assaulting a woman outside his residence.

Now that the athlete is past all suspensions and legal troubles and having spent five years with the Browns, Reid feels positive about his return. The HC also explained how he conducted the due background check, adding that everyone deserves a second chance.

“His general manager spoke highly of him, coaches, and so on. So we felt good about it,” Reid said.

When asked what type of chat the head coach had with his new player, Reid further added, “Just, you know, make sure that keep your nose clean. That’s the important part and go play football. And I think people deserve a second chance if they’ve done something to work on the first part of it.”

Clearly, Hunt was received with embraces and high-fives from his former crew. Even Mahomes had some kind words to say about his teammate.

Patrick Mahomes talks about how Kareem has evolved

The Chiefs quarterback has kept in touch with his estranged teammate all these years. And as Hunt reunites with the old squad, ‘Magic’ Mahomes shared just how he feels the RB has grown into a better person.

“Everybody has friends that make mistakes — obviously some are bigger than others — but, at the same time, you want to make the person better. You want to see them taking the right steps to become a better person for themselves, their family, and the rest of society.”

“And so, I think you’ve seen that with Kareem, and so I’ve stayed in touch with him just to see how he’s doing, how his family’s doing, everything like that,” he continued.

With another running back on the team, all eyes are on Carson Steele. Previously an undrafted free agent, the 21-year-old will be playing in the upcoming matchup against the Falcons. He shared what Reid told him about his role in the next game.

“Just like I was saying before, the X-men kinda mentality. Everybody’s gotta get some reps here and running back, too. And Kareem came in as well, so really gonna mix it all around and make sure the team’s successful.”

With Kareem Hunt added to the blend, the Kansas City Chiefs are surely going to be a force to be reckoned with.