Anonymous NFL Coaches Claim Several Defenses Are Using a Nasty Tactic Against Jayden Daniels Because of His Rib Injury

Samnur Reza
Published

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Maybe Jayden Daniels is just that good. The rookie quarterback has surpassed all expectations in the pro league, leading his Washington Commanders to the second spot in the NFC East — something not many expected in the off-season. And it’s not like Daniels’ opponents have been sleeping. They’ve actually been trying to hit where it hurts (no pun intended) to hinder the QB’s progress.

According to Brandon on X, a longtime Commanders fan who also shares news about the franchise, several anonymous coaches have stated that opposing defenses are targeting Daniels’ rib. They are “trying to be more physical.” Their intention is clear: to limit or sideline the QB, as he sustained an injury there in Week 7.

The defenses are also trying to limit starting wide receiver Terry McLaurin, forcing Daniels to find his targets elsewhere, Brandon further reported. The X post mentioned that the report was brought forward by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

While this is not the news Commanders fans would like to hear, coming off two back-to-back losses with a game against the Cowboys next, there is also some good news. One of those anonymous coaches wholeheartedly believes that Daniels “will adjust with no problem — he’s going to be a superstar”

Moreover, there isn’t much certainty around Daniels’ injury woes. He has been seen wrapping his ribs before games on the sidelines. And when it was brought up in last Wednesday’s presser, the QB revealed that it had nothing to do with the injury. He was simply trying to stay warm.

“It’s to stay warm… I mean, it’s getting later in the year as it gets colder; you don’t want your body parts to get cold. So, it’s just to stay warm.”

Daniels suffered the injury in Week 7 when the Commanders faced the Panthers at home. Since then, he has played four games and looked great in all of them. Maybe not against the Eagles, but everyone has their bad days.

The former LSU quarterback will face the weak, struggling Cowboys on Sunday at home. A win against their divisional rival would improve their record to 8-4. It will also increase their chances significantly of a playoff berth.

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

