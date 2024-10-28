Apologetic Tyrique Stevenson Admits He Can’t Take “Anything For Granted” Until “Zeroes Hit The Clock”

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) attempts to catch a touchdown pass as Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) defends during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Tyrique Stevenson fumbled so hard on Sunday night. After it seemed like the Bears had the game in the bag against the Commanders, Stevenson was taunting Washington fans. It was an embarrassing premature celebration that probably cost the Bears the game but Stevenson isn’t afraid to own up to his mistakes.

The cornerback took to X to take accountability for his “lack of focus” as he emphasized the importance of not taking “anything for granted” till the “zeroes hit the clock.”

To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus …. The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen. #Beardown — Tyrique Stevenson (@dreamchaserTy10) October 28, 2024

He further reassured fans that “improvement will happen.”

Stevenson was so busy with his taunting that he didn’t even realize that the play had started. He eventually got in position to make a play on the ball but ended up tipping it to Noah Brown.

Brown made the most casual catch as he hauled in Jayden Daniels’ 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to give the Washington Commanders an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears.

While some fans were quick to forgive Tyrique after his apology, some predicted unhappy times for the cornerback ahead:

Don't worry, you're not getting into the facility tomorrow ❤️ — 𝙐𝙩𝙤𝙥𝙞𝙖  (@NFL_Utopia) October 28, 2024

Don’t worry you’ll be cut when you wake up tomorrow — kona (@konanomics) October 28, 2024

Some also saw the humor in the situation as they shared the snapshots from the game:

Bears fans letting you know a play is going on is so funny pic.twitter.com/wEMsaGS8Za — Matt (@RbiTriples) October 28, 2024

dont apologize, you gave us one of the funniest images in NFL history 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZSiO3PFY3m — Middy (@middyishappy) October 28, 2024

Mostly, Tyrique was met with understanding and some even applauded his maturity for owning up to his fumble and apologizing for it.