As Spencer Rattler Brings The “Swagger” Back to The Saints, Derek Carr Gets Fiercely Roasted on X

Rookie QB Spencer Rattler has breathed new life into the Saints’ offense. The rookie’s phenomenal performance during Sunday’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans has led to fans dunking on QB1 Derek Carr.

In the second quarter of the finale against the Tennessee Titans, Rattler delivered an impressive touchdown pass to Equanimeous St. Brown, threading the needle through double coverage. That one play had fans online chanting for him to replace Carr on the depth chart and start in the upcoming season.

As Saints RB Jacob Kibodi heaped praises on the young quarterback in the post-game presser, crediting him for bringing a “swagger” to the team that “uplifts everybody around him,” Carr ended up catching strays from fans:

It seems Carr has already fallen out of favor with the Saints fanbase after just one season in New Orleans, despite playing better than his career averages.

The expectations for Carr last year were notably high, perhaps even a bit unrealistic, as he entered the 2023 season. He was seen as the potential missing piece for a team that was otherwise considered decent to solid, with hopes that he could lead them back to the playoffs. But that didn’t happen, and now the fans are already looking for a replacement.

Is Rattler a viable QB1 for the Saints?

Even before the rookie’s preseason performance, rumors were going around of him giving Carr “a run for his money,” and there was even talk of him replacing the veteran QB as starter. However, he is currently third on the depth chart.

For now, Carr is the unequivocal starter for the Saints. And that is unlikely to change based on one preseason performance or even training camp. Rattler might take the QB2 spot from Jake Haener at most, but the QB1 spot is too much of a reach.

Haener and Rattler both look capable of running the offense if the Saints find themselves in a pinch this season. But the QB1 spot will belong to Carr, no doubt about it.

Rattler has flashed his potential in the preseason but is still a work in progress. He’s competing for the QB2 job and may need more time before being ready to take over as QB1. It’s a big jump from college star to NFL starter and he will need to continue developing and learning the pro game, and being behind two experienced players is a great start.

For now, it is likely Rattler will remain third on the depth chart, but his flashes of brilliance during the preseason game and training camp have set the stage for him to take over the starter role down the line.