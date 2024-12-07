mobile app bar

Azeez Al-Shaair Suspension: Channing Crowder Says “QBs are Graceful Little Pretty Boys” While Defending the Texans LB

Nidhi
Published

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides for a down as Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) makes a late hit during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides for a down as Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) makes a late hit during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Channing Crowder really isn’t happy with Azeez Al-Shaair’s three-game suspension. The league upheld the decision to suspend the Texans LB for three games after he appealed the suspension. However, many, including Crowder do not agree with the league’s decision.

Al-Shaair was suspended after what was deemed to be a dirty hit on QB Trevor Lawrence during the second quarter of the Texans’ Week 13 game against the Jaguars. Crowder emphasized that linebackers and safeties have distinct roles compared to other positions like cornerbacks, suggesting that those positions are more physical and involved in tackling, while QBs are “graceful little pretty boys.”

He blamed Lawrence for being too close to Al-Shaair and not sliding earlier as he defended the Texans LB on the ‘Pivot Podcast’:

“Trevor was too close to Azeez; he should have slid two yards earlier, and Azeez would have flown over him. He slid too late because he was trying to gain an extra yard, knowing that if I get hit, I’m going to get another 15 yards.”

According to Crowder, there was no other way Al-Shaair could’ve played it as he was already running and in no place to dodge the quarterback.

In the second quarter, Lawrence was hit in the head by Al-Shaair as the Jags QB was sliding on the ground following a six-yard run. Lawrence’s slide did come too late and momentum was not on the LB’s side, which resulted in a horrible blow for the Texans QB,

However, there is a case to be made against how the LB hit Lawrence, leading with his elbow to the throat. Regardless of what went down, the league deemed it to be a dirty hit worthy of a three-game suspension.

Crowder thinks the league is more focused on protecting the QB, and hence, becoming a little too hard on the defensive players without taking into consideration their utility in the game. And while he believes there’s good reasoning for this, the former LB still doesn’t think Al-Shaair’s actions were intentional.

