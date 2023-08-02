Before Making $3,500,000 From NIL Deals, Bryce Young Admits Working in Disguise For DoorDash to Earn a Few Bucks

The Carolina Panthers have high expectations for rookie Bryce Young, who is emerging as the NFL’s newest superstar. He had a glamorous entry in the league as a first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bryce was a college standout athlete who bagged an impressive $3,500,000 from NIL Deals as Alabama’s premier QB, but his story is as humble as it gets.

During his recent press conference after the Panthers training session, the 22-year-old revealed that he used to work for DoorDash delivering food to make ends meet in his freshman year. However, he did not want people to recognize him during his side hustle which is why he had to keep his hood on.

Bryce Young Used To Deliver Food For DoorDash

Bryce Young was 19 years old when he joined Alabama as a freshman QB. Like many students, even he used to seek some extra cash for which he delivered food on DoorDash. He revealed he had his mask and his hoodie on and took certain measures so he wasn’t recognized most of the time.

“I was driving for DoorDash and honestly, I would have a mask on and a hoodie, and I would only accept the ‘drop it at my door’ orders,” Bryce said . “For the most part, I never got recognized… It was before NIL. I just wanted to have a little extra money.”

Fast forward three years and Bryce Young is living his dream. The Heisman Trophy winner has signed a four-year rookie contract with the Panthers worth $37.9 million fully guaranteed. His struggles are a testament to his resilience which has reflected on his Collegiate career and hopefully will have the same effect on his NFL journey.

Bryce Young’s $3,500,000 NIL Deals

The NCAA enabled the NIL rule later in Bryce Young’s sophomore year when he became the starting QB for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The rule came into effect on July 1, 2021, which allowed student-athletes to partner with big brands while getting compensated for their name, image, and likeness during their college career.

Bryce Young was one such name that took full advantage of it. Within two years, Young had signed $3.5 million in NIL deals. The Alabama standout partnered with some of the biggest names in the market such as Dr. Pepper, Nissan, Subway, Logan’s Roadhouse, and Cash App.

By the end of his Junior year, Young had become a millionaire, yet he still keeps in touch with his humble beginnings. The rookie keeps impressing everyone with his incredible conduct and professionalism on and off the field. It will be interesting to watch Carolina Panthers grow with him as the QB1.