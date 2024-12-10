mobile app bar

“Better Sort That Out Right Now”: Insider Slams Cowboys Cheerleader For Rooting for Bengals Kicker Boyfriend on MNF

Ayush Juneja
Published

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Cade York (3) takes a photo with his Dallas Cowboys cheerleader girlfriend Zoe Dale after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Cade York (3) takes a photo with his Dallas Cowboys cheerleader girlfriend Zoe Dale after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cade York is a lucky man. He finally gets a chance to kick the ball in front of his girlfriend. Following star kicker, Evan McPherson’s groin injury, the Bengals signed York six days ago to their practice squad, giving him another shot to prove his worth as an NFL kicker.

It looks like his debut for Cincinnati couldn’t have been at a better place. They took on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium where his girlfriend, Zoe Dale, is a cheerleader for Dallas.

Many noticed Zoe cheering for York when he stepped in to kick his first extra point of the night. Being a cheerleader for the home team, they didn’t expect her to root for the player of the other team.

Patriots Insider Jerry Thornton was especially incensed and called out Zoe for rooting for a player on the other team. He harshly urged her to “sort” the situation, pointing out that her behavior makes her unworthy of wearing the Cowboys cheerleader uniform. He tweeted:

“Zoe Dale is rooting for her boyfriend to make kicks against her own team? She better sort that out right now or she’s not worthy to wear the star.”

She had earlier admitted that she would be rooting for Cade. When Fox reporter for Cincinnati, Joe Danneman, ran into Zoe before the game, asked her if she would be pulling for her boyfriend, to which she laughingly expressed her support of the Bengals kicker.

While she didn’t burst into celebration, she was happy when he made the first kick.

Fans, however, had a more positive take on the moment than Thornton, calling it an exciting milestone for the couple. Some noted that York stepping into the spotlight and delivering under pressure was a great way to make a lasting impression. One user joked that the Cowboys might “fire her soon,” while another quipped that the Cade better show some accuracy—otherwise, the story wouldn’t hold much weight.

Another chimed in and added,

A fan quipped,

Others said,

Cade York ended up making all his kicks which included three extra points and 2 Field goals as the Bengals got one over the Cowboys. They won 27-20, thanks to a 40-yard TD from Ja’Marr Chase in the final two minutes, leaving not much time for Dallas to mount a comeback and take it to OT.

However, both teams are now 5-8 and pretty much out of playoff contention.

