“Big Brother” Travis Hunter Offers Classy Advice to Budding Football Players at Heisman Legends Brunch

Travis Hunter donned his Golden Jacket for the first time at his Heisman brunch the very next day after winning the prestigious award. He has not only been an outstanding player on the field but also a great role model for the next generation of athletes. And his Heisman Legends Brunch speech showed just why.

What makes the two-way superstar so special is that he has always been the person kids look up to. Apart from being an exceptional athlete, Travis has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA. In addition, he has reportedly never been to a club or hung out with his teammates after practice.

He sets the highest standards for the team and creates a winning culture inside the locker room. This makes him a must-grab option for all 32 teams in next year’s NFL Draft.

All of this, when combined, makes him a perfect mentor for budding athletes, and he never fails to assist them. During his Heisman Legends Brunch speech, he said,

“I want to say for all the little kids that look up to me you know I’m happy to be your big brother. You can always count on me to do the right thing. Make sure you keep your foot on the gas and keep going. No matter what, don’t stop.”

Earlier in his speech he thanked everyone who helped him become a Heisman winner, including his family, fiancee, his teammates, and, of course, his coaches.

However, the highlight of his speech was when he thanked God for all his achievements, which shows how big of a believer he is and why kids should walk in his footsteps.

That said, this was not the first time he offered valuable advice to kids. Earlier this month in his podcast, Travis asked his young fans to stay away from drugs and listen to their parents.

This was certainly a fundamental and crucial way of maintaining a disciplined lifestyle. After all, greatness comes with a ton of sacrifices.