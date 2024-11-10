“Bro Is a Character”: NFL World Cracks Up as Panthers WR Xavier Legette Tries German Food

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette jetted off to Munich, Germany, this week for yet another international matchup. Beyond the jet lag, the frustration about an upcoming game that could improve the Panthers’ horrible 2-7 record, Xavier did have some lighthearted moments. He tried some German food — some of which he liked, while others, not so much.

In the clip that surfaced online, Xavier revealed, “I had some chicken wings earlier.” So, he wasn’t that hungry, but he sure seemed excited about trying the foreign food that was presented to him by an interviewer. It was quite a risky endeavor, especially considering his upcoming matchup against the Giants. No one plays well with a tummy ache. But Xavier had a smile big enough to say he was ready to risk it.

The food, typical German sausages, was given to the rookie after the Panthers’ first team training in Munich on Saturday. However, those red, breakable sausages didn’t look familiar to Xavier. “Do I need to cook it?” he asked the interviewer.

Upon being instructed to dive straight in, the former South Carolina player did exactly that. And after some audible crunches, he said, “Okay, I like that one.”

Xavier apparently wasn’t a fan of the chicken wings he had earlier. It came with some weird sauce, he hinted.

“It had a little different taste to it. Like I’m used to a different twang of barbecue sauce.”

This brief yet entertaining conversation from foodie Xavier sparked a carousel of reactions from fans. His deep voice with an unmatched accent added more zing to the chat, and fans had a field day, mostly showering appreciation toward the rookie. While some called him a national treasure, others wanted more of Xavier, with one even suggesting he needed a reality show with Bills rookie Keon Coleman.

That said, this isn’t the only entertaining news coming out of Germany from Panthers players — well, one former Panthers player.

Luke Kuechly opens for the Panthers

Kuechly, a former Panthers linebacker, five-time All-Pro, ex-pro scout for the team, and now CBS analyst, had his share of fun in Deutschland. Ahead of the matchup, he took on the honor of tapping the keg and opening the Panthers pub.

The 2013 Defensive Player of the Year did it with a countdown, surrounded by cheers, and concluded by ringing the bell, announcing that the pub was now open for all. The cheers grew even louder, and rightfully so.

While the Panthers are already out of the playoff picture this season, just a few losses away, it’s expected to be a tight matchup against the Giants. They have been struggling equally this season, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top this week.