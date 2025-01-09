Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. Notes the Aspects in Which Bo Nix Has Shown the Most Improvement in His Rookie Season

Bo Nix has been a revelation for the Broncos. He has been exactly who they needed to end their playoff drought. After struggling early in the season, Nix has improved significantly over the last month and a half. WR Marvin Mims has pinpointed in what ways Bo Nix has improved since the beginning of the season.

The main thing, Mims noted on ‘Up&Adams,’ is the way Nix has gotten comfortable with reading plays and defenses and adapting to them. He explained,

“When you’re a rookie, and you first get into it, I feel like you just kinda letting everything come to you. He’s taking it as he sees it. Now that we’re getting into the second half of the season, he kinda knows the plays, he’s kinda seen certain looks and defenses.”

Mims’ comments note Nix’s evolution from simply reacting to plays to actively engaging with them—understanding routes and defensive looks more thoroughly as the season progressed.

Nix has made remarkable strides in his rookie season, achieving several notable milestones. He became the fifth player in NFL history to throw for over 25 touchdowns and accumulate more than 3,500 passing yards in his inaugural season.

Additionally, he set a record for the most touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback at home in a single season, throwing 19 touchdowns. Nix also ranks among the top three all-time rookie quarterbacks with a total of 34 touchdowns.

Nix has markedly increased his passing efficiency over the course of the season. After struggling initially, he improved his completion rate from 60.1% in his first four games to 68.9% in the subsequent seven games.

Most notably, he routed the Chiefs 38-0 to grab that final AFC playoff spot. Despite Kansas City being without most of its starters , including Patrick Mahomes, that’s a badge of honor the rookie quarterback is going to wear on his arm for the rest of his career. But the biggest question facing the Broncos now is: can he keep it up in the playoffs?