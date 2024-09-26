Bruce Feldman Showers Praise on “Remarkable” Travis Hunter, While Giving the Only Reason Why He Ain’t a Heisman Candidate

Travis Hunter’s duel role under Coach Prime has done wonders for the Colorado Buffaloes team and the young player’s name is suddenly making rounds in the Heisman trophy discussion.

Advertisement

Bruce Feldman, however, thinks there’s something that could stop him from winning the biggest accolade of college football.

Feldman appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where he talked about Hunter’s one-man show against the Baylor team and revealed that the only thing in Hunter’s path to the Heisman trophy was his team’s low rankings:

“His team is not a top 10 team I don’t think you can give much of a better rationale. What he’s doing is simply remarkable…It’ll be interesting if they go 6-6 or 5-7, I am pretty sure he will still get some first place votes.”

He applauded Hunter’s gameplay calling him a “generational talent” who lived up to the hype but an unlikely candidate to win because his team wasn’t in the ‘top 10′ rankings.

Since the year 2000, top-ranked NCAA teams like USC, Oklahoma, and Ohio State have dominated the Heisman trophy charts with multiple players winning the title.

Lamar Jackson was one the few players outside the group to win the Heisman, giving Lousiville its first title. The analysts might discount Hunter’s chances but his strong show in the Buffs’ overtime win was enough to rally the bookmakers.

Travis Hunter leaps the odds charts after Baylor wins

In Week 5, Hunter took a huge jump improving his odds from +3000 to +1700. He sits at number eight on the sheet as an underdog from a program that doesn’t offer an ‘elite team support like that of most Heisman winners’.

In his last game, Hunter displayed exceptional offense-defense skill by covering 130 yards for 7 receptions and tackling the opposing team to force a fumble inside the endzone, winning the game for Colorado in overtime.

Coach Prime brought Hunter to Colorado as a dynamic player who can make an impact with his running in both offense and defense. And Hunter’s performance has reassured the coach’s trust in the young player. Buffs currently have 3 wins and 1 loss and sits at number five in the Big 12 Conference.

If the duo of Shedeur and Hunter perform well week in-week out and somehow push the team to win 10+ games, Hunter would have a much better shot at the Heisman Trophy but as of now, he’s an unlikely candidate.