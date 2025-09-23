Caleb Williams Takes Shots at Cowboys After Reposting TikTok Featuring CeeDee Lamb

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In Week 3, the NFL served up quite a few reality checks, and the biggest one probably hit the Dallas Cowboys. They lost to a team that hadn’t won in the first two weeks.

Caleb Williams, who led the league last season in sacks with a whopping 68 in total, had already taken six in the first two games this season. But he went untouched against Dallas. And that’s a record in itself.

It is the first time in his career that Williams has gone unsacked. Yes, the Cowboys’ defense was that bad.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson, coming with a reputation for winning ways and trick plays in Detroit, had struggled out of the gate in the Windy City. But against Dallas, whatever magic he scribbled on the whiteboard actually worked.

The Bears ran away with a dominant 31-14 win, shutting out America’s Team in the second half. And Williams celebrated the victory in pure Gen Z fashion, reposting a TikTok edit featuring none other than Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb.

The edit in question begins with a quick clip of Lamb appearing on N3on’s Twitch stream. While there, someone asked the wideout which team he thinks is “sh*t.” Lamb, hesitating a bit, didn’t answer right away. But then, he dropped a casual, “The Bears.”

What follows is pure chaos. Highlights of the Bears dominating the Sunday contest through and through, all stitched together with a hype edit that makes the whole thing feel extra savage. See for yourselves:

Caleb Williams reposting this on tik tok is hilarious pic.twitter.com/XtNUBF7Bj6 — m (@downbadbears) September 22, 2025

Bears fans and a few Cowboys haters loved Williams’ clapback. Some even joked that the QB must have been keeping receipts.

“About time he did something cool,” wrote a fan. “My guy keeps all receipts,” another chimed in.

“Tyson [bagent] also commented lmao on a repost on IG,” commented another user.

Of course, not everyone was impressed. “Bro thought he was cooking like CeeDee played,” a fourth one wrote.

Lamb did miss the Week 3 game with an ankle injury and could be out for a few more weeks. But there is no way to say for sure that his presence would have changed much.

The Cowboys’ defense allowed five more pass plays of at least 25 yards and gave up five touchdown passes of 25 yards or more. This includes a 65-yard flea-flicker score to Luther Burden III.

Dallas’ offense struggled in the red zone too, converting just one of four opportunities into points. Lamb might have helped there, but again, it probably wouldn’t have been enough to swing the game.