“I’m not the Favorite (Kid)”: Shedeur Sanders Explains Why Shelomi is Deion Sanders’ Most-Liked Child Right Now

It was yet another winning week for Deion Sanders as the Colorado Buffaloes thrashed Utah by 49-24. Moreover, the icing on the cake was Coach Prime’s youngest daughter Shelomi’s role in Alabama A&M Bulldogs’ 57-52 win over Kansas City. Shelomi played for 8 minutes and scored 2 points.

Reflecting on sister Shelomi’s performance, Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders said that the basketball star is probably his dad’s favorite child right now. However, during the 2legendary podcast’s Tuesday episode, Shedeur also admitted that his dad constantly changes his favorite kid weekly.

“I think right now my dad’s favorite probably is my little sister ‘cuz she went out there and she scored some points at her game. I think she’s the favorite right now. And I started off the game (against Utah) with a pick. So I know, I’m not the favorite right now. It just changes week-by-week on performances and who does what.”

Based on Shedeur’s response, it is evident that Deion tries to offer unbiased treatment to his children while making them competitive in the field. His week-by-week favorite list pushes each child to go beyond their limits.

Meanwhile, Shedeur also had an honest take on who among Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo Sanders, Deiondra Sanders, and Shelomi Sanders is his favorite sibling. He explained:

“I think I don’t really have a favorite. They all help me in different ways. It depends. My favorite sibling when we go shopping…I don’t know…Bucky it just depends on what move Bucky in and Shilo in because they…Shilo will do his own thing. Bucky, he gonna do his own thing too. So it’s really I’m happy with myself. I’m my own favorite sibling.”

It is indeed tough to rank the siblings on the ‘most favorite to least favorite’ scale. However, Deion has been ranking his kids for quite some time now, and yet, the world has seen nothing but incredible love and bonding among the Sanders children. This shows that Deion has indeed succeeded in raising champions.