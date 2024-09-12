Chants of “ESPN Will Fire Shannon Sharpe” Echo on X After Instagram Live Drama

Shannon Sharpe is no stranger to going viral, but this time, it’s not for his usual hot takes. The “Club Shay Shay” host found himself trending on Wednesday when a shocking video surfaced on his Instagram Live. It featured what sounded like a steamy encounter, with a woman moaning in the background.

His Instagram account went live for a short time, and although Sharpe’s face didn’t appear in the clips, the audio caught plenty of attention online.

In no time, clips were being shared all over social media. NFL fans quickly jumped into the fray, speculating about potential consequences for the former NFL player’s gig at ESPN.

One creative fan posted a video of someone struggling to enter a locked facility, adding, “Shannon Sharpe trying to enter ESPN studio tomorrow.”

Several other comments also highlighted the awkward position Sharpe might find himself in with ESPN, given their family-friendly image.

Shannon Sharpe trying to enter ESPN studio tomorrow pic.twitter.com/DDGynSPB3q — (@NewMediaSports_) September 11, 2024

Shannon Sharpe at the next ESPN meeting pic.twitter.com/ivavsnK5l0 — Kevin (Only Bo Nix can save us now) (@_Kevlar23_) September 11, 2024

Another fan drew comparisons to past incidents, noting, “It might be over for Shannon Sharpe. ESPN is partners with Disney. And they fired Paul Pierce for less.”

Shannon Sharpe setting up IG knowing he’ll lose his ESPN job but he’ll beat the gay allegations pic.twitter.com/odv92I6aur — NV_DPBbet (@NV_DPBbet) September 11, 2024

shannon sharpe at espn tomorrow pic.twitter.com/T0zvJ2K8tC — Paddy (@PaddyNoShillz) September 11, 2024

Not everyone was quick to condemn, though. Some fans called for understanding, with one stating, “ESPN shouldn’t fire Shannon Sharpe… I get that’s not something you want from your employee, but shit happens.”

ESPN shouldn’t fire Shannon Sharpe…. I get that’s not something you want from your employee, but shit happens. Whether he did it on purpose or not, it’s not actually as bad because to our knowledge… Sounds like they had a good time. — Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll (@Southside_Gunn) September 12, 2024

NFL icon Terrell Owens speaks on Shannon Sharpe allegedly going live on IG while having s*x: “I guarantee to you ESPN HR is BUSY RIGHT NOW!!! Let’s see what they draft up to smooth this over. I know Night cap Show is about to be LIT” https://t.co/339ooTJUn2 pic.twitter.com/SnuMQ6Dwhw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2024

Shannon Sharpe when ESPN executives ask him to explain what happened on IG live pic.twitter.com/Ag8DrnlSyo — Yes Name Wes (@weszmarsh) September 11, 2024

Moreover, Sharpe himself was quick to deny any involvement in posting the video.

Sharpe clears the air on viral Instagram Live incident

After the wild Instagram Live situation, Sharpe initially claimed that his account was hacked. But that story didn’t stick for long. During his recent “Club Shay Shay” Nightcap segment, Sharpe decided to come clean. Turns out, it wasn’t a hack – just Sharpe “being a healthy, active male.”

He expressed deep embarrassment over the situation, understanding the impact it might have on his professional image and those who look up to him.

“Obviously, I’m embarrassed,” Sharpe confessed. “I’m a very private person, and to have such intimate details out there for the world to hear… it’s tough.” He wanted the fans to knows how he is fully committed which made this public slip-up all the more mortifying for him.

Moving on, Sharpe firmly denied any suggestion that the incident was staged as that was the chatter on social media for a long time. He detailed the unfortunate sequence of events:

“But guys, this was not staged. I came in, threw phone on the bed, engaged in an activity. I did not know IG live, I’ve never been on IG live, I’ve never turned IG live on. So I don’t know how it works.”

Sharpe is clearly taking a hard lesson from this digital mishap as it has certainly stirred up a storm online. It also remains to be seen how ESPN will respond.

But for now, Sharpe finds himself navigating unfamiliar waters, far from his usual domain of sports commentary and celebrity interviews.