Chiefs News: Andy Reid’s Decision to Cut Mike Danna Frees Another $6 Million for Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs continued reshaping their finances ahead of the new league year by releasing veteran defensive end Mike Danna, a move that clears close to $9 million in salary cap space. The decision follows the team’s restructuring of Patrick Mahomes’ contract, which had already created more than $43 million in cap relief.

Kansas City entered the offseason in a difficult position, sitting more than $57 million over the cap. Adjusting Mahomes’ deal was the first major step. The restructure converted $54.45 million of his 2026 salary into a signing bonus and reduced his cap number to about $34.65 million for the upcoming season.

Moving on from Danna provides another important chunk of flexibility. The 28-year-old had been a steady part of the Chiefs’ defensive line rotation since arriving as a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Across six seasons in Kansas City, he appeared in 87 games, starting 49 of them while recording 221 tackles, 23.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and an interception, including postseason play. He was also part of two Super Bowl championship teams during the franchise’s recent dynasty run.

The #Chiefs restructured Patrick Mahomes’ contract, creating $43.56M in cap space. Now they released Mike Danna to clear another $8.9M. They are now close to being cap compliant, with more moves coming as a big offseason looms. https://t.co/YVT1jDSv9k — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2026

Danna started 14 games last season and remained a regular contributor to the pass rush. However, with the franchise navigating cap constraints and preparing for free agency, the front office opted for the financial relief. His release will leave roughly $2.17 million in dead money on the 2026 cap while saving nearly $9 million in salary and bonuses.

The Chiefs’ work is not finished. Even after the Mahomes restructure and Danna’s release, additional moves are expected as the team works toward full cap compliance before the start of the new league year on March 11. Veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones is one player who could see his contract adjusted to create more space.

Kansas City is coming off an unusual season in which it missed the playoffs after reaching the Super Bowl in each of the previous three years. With several expensive contracts on the roster and free agency approaching, the front office is expected to continue reshaping the roster in the coming weeks.