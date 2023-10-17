“Colorado Is a Very Indisciplined Football Team”: Shannon Sharpe Drops a Bombshell Take on Deion Sanders’ Buffs for Blowing 29 Point Lead

The Colorado Buffaloes recently suffered an upset against Stanford which is one of the most grueling losses that Deion Sanders has ever suffered. However, putting the blame on the team, Shannon Sharpe recently highlighted a lot of underlying issues, with lack of discipline being one of them.

Advertisement

During the latest episode of ‘NightCap’ podcast starring Shannon Sharpe alongside Chad Johnson, the former TE was seen taking a clear stance on Coach Prime’s team’s dismal effort against Stanford. He shed light on how things now seem different behind the curtains for the Colorado program.

Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco Decode Buffaloes’ Biggest Challenges

Shannon Sharpe on his appearance at the ‘Nightcap’ with Ochocinco, recently put forward an interesting point of view about the Colorado Buffaloes. He clarified that Colorado football needs to be a more disciplined program under Coach Prime in order to sustain.

Advertisement

“I know what Coach says publicly and what he says privately because I’ve had this conversation with him. I know what he’s trying to get done but right now, Colorado is a very indisciplined football team and it’s hard to overcome those type of mistake,” added Sharpe.

Ochocinco disagreed slightly with Shannon Sharpe as he highlighted that the young talents in the unit are dealing with a lot, other than the game itself. This might be true since Deion Sanders often cites that overall development matters to him. This engagement on and off the field sounds overwhelming as the players are expected to bear all the burden together.

“The moments like this are new for the kids. The situations they are in, the lights the program, the newfound stardom. At time you have to find a happy medium of calmness and relaxing,” said Ochocinco in a differing statement.

Shannon Sharpe also threw light on the fact that Shedeur Sanders made a few unexpected mistakes on the field. “He made two mistakes. He has to realize in sudden death, you can’t throw the ball up because now you prevent your team from getting an opportunity at three. This is sudden death. We don’t get points out of this but they get points they win,” Shannon added.

Advertisement

Additionally, Sharpe also pointed out that was a lack of clarity between the team and the coach, which ultimately ended up costing the unit even more.

Shannon Sharpe Elaborates on the Penalty Issue Faced by the Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes finished with as high as 17 penalties for 127 yards in their game against the Stanford Cardinal. This particularly mattered for their opponents as the Cardinal scoring drive remained alive. Shannon Sharpe mentioned that there is a disconnect between the team and the messages delivered by their coach. Iterating the same on ‘Nightcap’, he said,

“Coach Prime get up after every press conference and he says ‘penalties, penalties, penalties’. Now something is getting lost in translation. There’s a disconnect somewhere, because you cannot keep having double digit penalties and expect to win these games.”

Sharpe cemented his arguments by stating that the strategies being fed to the team by Coach Prime haven’t found their route. The game was a reflection of Colorado’s underperformance which could have been avoided by better coaching and discipline. As they face UCLA in Week 8, the Buffaloes’ strategy and organization shall remain under scrutiny.