Colorado OT Jordan Seaton Flexes Mercedes Maybach After 9–3 Freshman Season

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field.

The Colorado Buffaloes have had one of the biggest turnarounds in the NCAA this year. After a promising 3-0 start last season that dropped to 4-8, they’ve righted the ship for real in 2024. They capped a 9-3 regular season with a 52-0 win on Black Friday. The improvement of the team’s offensive line, which was keyed by the recruitment of freshman offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, has been a big reason for the program’s emergence as a top-25 team in the nation.

Seaton signed with Colorado as a five-star recruit coming out of football factory IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He was born and raised in Washington, D.C.

The 6’5″, 285-pound giant celebrated his successful first year in the college ranks by showing off a set of fresh new wheels on Friday: a Mercedes Maybach.

Clearly, Seaton is pretty excited about his new car if his commentary on the video is anything to go by. And why shouldn’t he? The Mercedes Maybach is a representation of wealth, and now that college athletes can sign NIL deals to make money off of their college fame, guys like Seaton don’t have to wait until the NFL draft to get their dream car.

It certainly seems to be a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, so Seaton will have spent at least $200,000 to buy that car. Not cheap, but a mere drop in the bucket for a guy who looks like he’s going to be made rich by the NFL soon enough.

We know he turned down a seven-figure NIL deal to come to Colorado, so it’s not all about money for the big man. Either way, his play and his stature on a team with as much national exposure as Colorado have earned him an $834,000 NIL valuation, according to On3, placing him among the highest in the country. His valuation sits behind only Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, as well as Travis Hunter among Buffaloes players.

Needless to say, the Colorado faithful came out in strength to show love for Seaton and his new ride in light of such a successful freshman campaign.

Seaton is one of the most exciting tackle prospects in his class (likely 2027 or 2028) and he helped lead the Buffaloes to their first ranked season since 2016. The youngster was second among Buffaloes offensive linemen with an 81.8 pass-blocking grade, per PFF. He could use some work in the running game, but he’s got lots of time to develop.

The Buffaloes will hope that things break their way on the NCAA regular season’s final day on Saturday. Colorado has a berth in the new 12-team College Football Playoff and/or a spot in the Big 12 Championship on the line.