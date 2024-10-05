Commanders Fan Kevin Durant States Cowboys Fans Are His Enemies: “I Ignore Their Texts”

Many NBA stars grew up playing and watching football and often choose to support the NFL teams of the city they are playing in. But not Kevin Durant, who still supports his hometown franchise, the Washington Commanders.

As a true loyal fan, he knows the meaning of divisional rivalries and is willing to ignore even his closest friends, who support the Cowboys during the season.

Appearing on an episode of Up & Adams, Durant made his feelings known about what it means to be a Commanders fan during the season. Talking about his friends who are Cowboys fans, Durant said,

“Yeah, I just don’t answer the phone for them. I ignore their text and leave them in read on my DMs on Instagram. Yeah, in season, they enemies right now.”

The forward isn’t willing the forgive or forget the people who jumped ships to support the Cowboys and are now trying to come back to the fold after Jayden Daniels’ breakthrough performances.

According to him, they aren’t welcome back. Therefore, he chooses to ignore those people, leaving them hanging, especially during the season.

Durant is such a huge Commanders fan that he frequently visits the teams’ facilities, in addition to attending their games. Like everyone else, the NBA legend has also found himself impressed by what rookie Daniels has been cooking.

Kevin Durant impressed with the new Commanders

During the same segment of the show, the Phoenix power forward shared that he attended the Commanders’ game last week, where they celebrated a 28-point victory over the Cardinals on his birthday. He visited their practices this week and loved the energy around the facilities.

While there, he briefly met rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and came away impressed with what he saw.

Durant stated that while he had limited interaction with the LSU Alum, he couldn’t help but notice that Jayden carries himself like a veteran. He pointed the rookie has an insane passion for football and loves his teammates and like a vet, the rookie speaks his mind and communicates well but only when it is necessary. According to him, Daniels always has a smile on his face and is bonding well with his teammates.

” Just one of the guys. Sometimes the best players on the teams could try to stand out but it looks like he’s fitting in with the team pretty well.”

There is a belief in and optimism around Washington after a long time. With Jayden it seems, they have finally found the franchise QB they have been looking for since letting Kirk Cousins leave.

The Commanders, unlike the Bears, have created a better environment for their rookie QB, giving him enough weapons and surrounding him with a lot of veterans.

The LSU Alum too has seized the opportunity, throwing for 897 yards and 3 passing scores while rushing for another 218 yards, adding three more rushing touchdowns to his impressive numbers.

He has dissipated all doubts about his thin frame and durability as he continues to impress everyone with his insane precision.