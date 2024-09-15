mobile app bar

Curious Cat Crashes McLane Stadium Field for 10 Seconds During Baylor vs Air Force Game

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

(Credits: USA TODAY Sports)

During the Baylor University Bears versus United States Air Force Academy Falcons game, a feline intruder arrived on the field as an unexpected guest. As Baylor clinched a 31-3 win, the curious cat’s surprising entry in the fourth quarter, with 4:17 left on the clock, was captured on camera.

With the cat trotting onto the field, it stood there for not more than 10 seconds to study the environment and finally made an escape towards the Baylor sideline–outmaneuvering the NCAA football players like a seasoned pro.

Fox College Football, which broadcasts NCAA Division I FBS college football games by Fox Sports could capture the moment and later post it on their official X account.

Naturally, the football fans who follow college football had a field day with the cat’s cameo.

One fan was quite impressed with the cat’s agility and jokingly asked if the feline could score a touchdown.

While another fan wondered if that might be a significant year for cats. It was perhaps a jab at Taylor Swift, who is a self-proclaimed “childless cat lady.”

As more comments started pouring in, a third fan made a tongue-in-cheek remark about the cat at McLane Stadium Field, referring to Donald Trump’s controversial remarks from the Presidential debate:

Meanwhile, a different fan quipped that the cat had run a better route than any Florida Gators Wide Receivers:

Baylor University Bears’ win helped them improve to 2-1. Next, they are looking to start Big 12 play at Colorado next weekend.

